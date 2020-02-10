Historical moment: South Korea’s ‘Parasite’ wins the Oscars 2020

South Korean film Parasite has made history at the Oscars this year, by winning the best picture, thus becoming the first non-English language film to take the coveted film trophy.

Renee Zellweger won best actress for playing Judy Garland in Judy. Joaquin Phoenix was named best actor for Joker.

Brad Pitt grabbed the supporting acting award for his role in Once Upon A Time in Hollywood and Laura Dern won the best supporting actress for playing the tough lawyer in Marriage Story.

Parasite won four awards overall, while 1917 by Sir Sam Mendes scooped three. The World War One epic had been the favourite to win best picture, but its awards all came in the technical categories.

Parasite‘s Bong Joon-ho has also grabbed the prize for best director, and took the best original screenplay award as well.

The film is a vicious social satire about two families from different classes in Seoul – one who live in poverty in a semi-basement, and another rich family residing in a large home. It is a premiere for a foreign language film to win the big Oscar award.

“I feel like I’ll wake up to find it’s all a dream. It all feels very surreal,” Bong said.

Producer Kwak Sin-ae, who collected the trophy, said: “I’m speechless. We never imagined this to happen. I feel like a very opportune moment in history is happening right now.”

