Holiday Spirit with ProTicket: Concerts, Comedy & Carols Nationwide
In December, ProTicket brings remarkable Christmas shows to stages across Romania, offering audiences the magic of the holidays through carol concerts, Viennese musical performances, and classic comedies, creating a month filled with special artistic moments.
Extraordinary Christmas Concert – Viennese Royalty
- December 9, 7:00 PM – Buzău
- December 10, 5:30 PM & 8:00 PM – Craiova
- December 11, 8:00 PM – Ploiești
- December 12, 5:30 PM & 8:00 PM – Târgoviște
- December 13, 7:00 PM – Pitești
- December 14, 5:30 PM & 8:00 PM – Sibiu
- December 15, 7:00 PM – Deva
The Orchestra di Teatro d’Opera Italiana, one of Europe’s most celebrated orchestras, renowned for performances on world-class opera stages, joins forces with the Vox Opera Orchestra, acclaimed both nationally and internationally. This collaboration offers audiences an extraordinary experience with musical masterpieces from the Strauss dynasty, Franz Lehar, Emmerich Kalman, and other delightful surprises.
A Stormy Night
- December 10, 7:00 PM – Pitești
- December 11, 8:00 PM – Bucharest, National Children’s Palace
A delightful comedy full of romantic mishaps and intrigues, typical of Caragiale’s unmistakable style. This timeless play takes us back to old Bucharest with clandestine affairs, gossip, and unexpected plans, delivering laughter from start to finish.
Ștefan Hrușcă – Carol Recital
- December 10, 8:00 PM – Cluj-Napoca
- December 12, 8:00 PM – Sibiu
- December 13, 8:00 PM – Târgoviște
- December 15, 7:00 PM – Craiova
Renowned for his iconic carols, Ștefan Hrușcă invites audiences to reconnect with the warmth of the holidays. Featuring a mix of beloved and lesser-known carols, his performances evoke spiritual roots and unite listeners in faith and tradition.
Fuego – Together for Christmas
- December 10, 8:00 PM – Sibiu
- December 11, 7:00 PM – Craiova
A hallmark of the holiday season, Fuego’s concerts blend heartfelt themes of home and family with traditional carols and unique orchestrations, celebrating the joy and warmth of Christmas.
Ciprian Porumbescu Choir – A Christmas Blessing
- December 14, 6:00 PM – Suceava
Returning home after international acclaim, the Ciprian Porumbescu Choir presents a grand Christmas concert featuring traditional Romanian carols and globally recognized Christmas songs in English, German, French, and Italian. Expect classics like “Silent Night” and “Jingle Bells”, alongside Romanian gems such as “La Vitleem colo-n jos”.
Tickets for all performances are available at https://proticket.ro.
