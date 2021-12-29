How has the local art market evolved in 2021?

The Romanian art market registered an upward trend in 2021, with new sales records and remarkable trends. In 2021, in addition to the mix of works of art and collectibles, the collector’s profile has evolved, artwork has been paid for in cryptocurrencies, and online has become the new way to acquire art. The top 10 auction transactions in 2021 total € 1.23 million, compared to € 1.16 million in 2020. So, a 6% increase in the average value of a major transaction compared to 2020.

Top 10 best-selling collection items put up for auction in Romania in 2021:

In 2021, Artmark Auction House held 43 auctions, a record compared to 2020 when there were 41 auctions, and to 2019 – 37 auctions.