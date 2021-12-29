How has the local art market evolved in 2021?
The Romanian art market registered an upward trend in 2021, with new sales records and remarkable trends. In 2021, in addition to the mix of works of art and collectibles, the collector’s profile has evolved, artwork has been paid for in cryptocurrencies, and online has become the new way to acquire art. The top 10 auction transactions in 2021 total € 1.23 million, compared to € 1.16 million in 2020. So, a 6% increase in the average value of a major transaction compared to 2020.
Top 10 best-selling collection items put up for auction in Romania in 2021:
- The last Rombac 1-11, used for the officials flights of former presidents Ion Iliescu and Traian Băsescu – 165,000 euros (Elegance Auction A10, May 27);
- Ion Țuculescu – “Noaptea orașului/City Night” – 140,000 euros (Summer Auction A10, June 15);
- Rare specimen of Enigma cipher device , used by the German army in WWII, a M2-3 model – 135,000 euros (Technical Curiosity Auction A10 , March 25);
- Adrian Ghenie – “Untitled” – 129,000 euros (Contemporary Art Auction A10, February 18);
- The Super One-Eleven presidential aircraft, used for Nicolae Ceaușescu’s official flights – 120,000 euros (Elegance Auction A10, May 27);
- Nicolae Tonitza “Catrina” – 110,000 euros, (Autumn Auction, October 26);
- Nicolae Vermont – “La pian/The Piano” – 110.000 euros (Summer Auction A10, June 15);
- Ion Țuculescu – “Câmpie cu toteme/Totem on the Field” – 110,000 euros (Summer Auction A10, June 15);
- Adrian Ghenie – “Nova” – 110,000 euros (Contemporary Art Auction, February 18);
- Nicolae Tonitza – “Intimitate/Intimacy” – 105,000 euros (Summer Auction A10, June 15;
In 2021, Artmark Auction House held 43 auctions, a record compared to 2020 when there were 41 auctions, and to 2019 – 37 auctions.