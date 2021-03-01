Iasi hosts Classix Festival in mid-March

The second edition of the Classix Festival will take place in Iasi, between March 14th and 18th, 2021. Being held under the concept of timelessness, both from an artistic point of view, but also from the perspective of the link between the diplomatic environment and art, culture and business, Classix Festival 2021 marks the revitalization of artistic experiences in the current pandemic social context.

The classical music festival opens its wings in a hybrid showcase (online and offline), under the idea of ​​the rebirth of music, arts and elements that constitute the values ​​of modern European society. Values ​​such as mutual respect, the understanding of one’s neighbour, leadership, promoting excellence, professional discipline and international collaboration will always be the foundation on which artistic innovation is built and the concept of everything that the Classix Festival stands for.

The subjects of the concerts bring together in Iasi international personalities from the classical music sphere in a celebration of authentic human feelings. Thus, between March 14th and 18th, we will be able to discover an impressive variety of musical works, international soloists and ensembles and explorations from the notion of time in eternity to African mythology, the fusion between jazz and tango and a well-welcomed Enescu flavour.

The Classix-in-focus series of educational dialogues will be conducted live online with elite participants working on the border between culture and business. Thus, the open sessions will mark dialogues with entities such as Steinway & Sons, the Nordic-Baltic Act-in-Art Network, or the Dextra Foundation of DNB Sparebankstiftelsen, one of the most important Nordic banking institutions, actively involved in the Scandinavian cultural life.

Classix Festival announces the beginning of a new contemporary classic adventure in the most unpredictable period of our existence. Details of the program, artists and venues, as well as how the concerts will take place, will be published soon, in tandem with the evolution of the regulations on the organization of events and the possibility of creating a safe space for concerts.

The festival is organized by the Association for Creative Industries and Showberry.

Diplomatic and institutional partners: Embassy of the Kingdom of Norway in Romania, Norwegian-Romanian Chamber of Commerce, Embassy of Romania in Norway, Austrian Cultural Forum, French Institute in Iasi, German Cultural Center in Iasi, Czech Center, Norwegian Academy in Oslo.

The first edition of the festival took place in February 2020 and the 7 classical music concerts organized in atypical and unconventional locations for the auditions of chamber performances had an audience of over 3,000 people.

The festival’s activities included cultural debates with elite guests such as: Peter Tornquist – rector of the Norwegian Academy of Music, Mats Granfors – producer and professor at the Novia Academy of Applied Sciences in Finland and Andreas Sønning – director of the Telenor cultural program and associate professor of the Norwegian Academy of Music.

The concerts featured young artists with promising careers: cellist Sandra Lied-Haga, South Korean pianist Victor Lim, the Trondheim Soloists Quartet, the Selini Quartet from Austria, violinist Tudor Bolnavu, clarinetist Daniel Paicu, pianist Daniel Dascălu, cellist Marek Bienkunski, violinist Ana Larisa Iordache, violinist Patrycja Blaszak, pianist Valeria Lapșin, as well as the children’s choir of the “Mia Casa” Center in Bârnova, conducted by Elena Shvedchi.

Institutional partners: Embassy of the Kingdom of Norway in Romania, Norwegian – Romanian Chamber of Commerce, Romanian Embassy in Norway, French Institute, Austrian Cultural Forum, Czech Center, Norwegian Academy in Oslo, German Cultural Center, French Cultural Center.