Iconic Romanian actress Draga Olteanu Matei dies aged 87

Romanian renowned actress Draga Olteanu Matei has died on the night of Tuesday to Wednesday, aged 87. She was admitted in serious condition to Sfantul Spiridon Hospital in Iasi, due to several serious medical conditions.

Draga Olteanu Matei was admitted to the hospital last Friday due to a major digestive hemorrhage.

She was born in Bucharest on October 24, 1933, but after she had retired, she relocated to Piatra Neamt, where she set up a theatre company of amateur actors “Your Theatre”.

Member of the Golden Generation of the Romanian Theatre and with a career spanning over 55 years, Draga Olteanu Matei has performed in hundreds of theatre plays, films and TV sketches.