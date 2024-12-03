SPARE TIMECONCERTS & FESTIVALS

Imperial Christmas Gala V Returns to Romanian Athenaeum, Dec 22

By Romania Journal
A new performance by the famous SCHOENBRUNN PALACE ORCHESTRA VIENNA, will take place under the aegis of the IMPERIAL CHRISTMAS GALA, 5th Edition, also on December 22, this time from 1:00 p.m., in the same splendid concert hall of the Romanian Athenaeum, maintaining the constancy of the elegance and brilliance of classical music around the Christmas and New Year Holidays! Public access will be possible starting at 12:00 p.m.!

The Schoenbrunn Palace Orchestra is known for its Viennese-style interpretation of classical pieces, adding a subtle and impersonal touch that embodies the essence of Viennese music.
The internationally renowned Schoenbrunn Palace Orchestra Vienna musically transposes Vienna’s glamorous imperial era, while also having a long tradition of working with operetta singers and ballet dancers.
Founded in 1997, the instrumental ensemble ensures performances in the Orangery of Schoenbrunn Palace, at the Vienna State Opera and at the Salzburg Festivals. In addition, the orchestra is distinguished by its unique sound, stage presence and impeccable clothing.
The Schoenbrunn Palace Orchestra Vienna is devoted to Viennese court music, especially the waltzes of Johann Strauss, but also to the musical works of the genius Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart or Joseph Haydn and Franz Schubert.
The concerts of the famous Viennese orchestra take place in the Schoenbrunn Orangery, a unique artistic space with a rich musical history, which has transformed over time into a renowned location for cultural events.
The Schoenbrunn Palace Orchestra Vienna also tours internationally, both in Europe and overseas, being enthusiastically received in Sweden, Finland, Denmark, Germany, Switzerland, Italy, Romania, the Netherlands, Spain, Japan, China, Croatia, etc.

Tickets for the Viennese Gala are on sale via iabilet.ro and eventim.ro at the following price categories: VIP – 629 lei Category I – 529 lei Category II – 429 lei Category III – 329 lei.

Romania Journal
