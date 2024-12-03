The Schoenbrunn Palace Orchestra is known for its Viennese-style interpretation of classical pieces, adding a subtle and impersonal touch that embodies the essence of Viennese music.

The internationally renowned Schoenbrunn Palace Orchestra Vienna musically transposes Vienna’s glamorous imperial era, while also having a long tradition of working with operetta singers and ballet dancers.

Founded in 1997, the instrumental ensemble ensures performances in the Orangery of Schoenbrunn Palace, at the Vienna State Opera and at the Salzburg Festivals. In addition, the orchestra is distinguished by its unique sound, stage presence and impeccable clothing.

The Schoenbrunn Palace Orchestra Vienna is devoted to Viennese court music, especially the waltzes of Johann Strauss, but also to the musical works of the genius Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart or Joseph Haydn and Franz Schubert.

The concerts of the famous Viennese orchestra take place in the Schoenbrunn Orangery, a unique artistic space with a rich musical history, which has transformed over time into a renowned location for cultural events.