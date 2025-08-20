This Christmas season, the Romanian Athenaeum once again becomes the stage of a magical event: IMPERIAL CHRISTMAS GALA, 6th edition, a grand concert taking place on December 21st, at 8:00 PM, featuring the unmistakable elegance of the Schönbrunn Palace Orchestra Vienna.

We look forward to welcoming you to the concert, because truly precious events are not forgotten—they are awaited with open hearts!

Under the baton of Viennese refinement, the audience is invited to step into a world of harmony and splendor in classical music, where the waltz, the polka, and the art of interpretation shine like the crystals of an imperial palace.

Early Bird tickets for this gala evening are available at the following price categories via bilet.ro, bilete.ro, entertix.ro, eventim.ro, iabilet.ro, more.com, myticket.ro, startickets.ro, ticketstore.ro:

Golden Waltz (private boxes, supreme comfort and royal view of the stage) – 1,000 lei, Early Bird: 500 lei

Crystal Waltz (boxes close to the orchestra, lights and sound clear as crystal) – 1,000 lei, Early Bird: 500 lei

Silver Waltz (classical elegance, intimate atmosphere) – 729 lei, Early Bird: 364.5 lei

Velvet Waltz (seats wrapped in refinement with a beautiful view of the orchestra) – 629 lei, Early Bird: 314.5 lei

Winter Serenade (panoramic seats, like a Viennese carol) – 529 lei, Early Bird: 264.5 lei

Snowflake Polka (fairytale seats, full of festive energy) – 429 lei, Early Bird: 214.5 lei

Ticket links:

✨ AN EVENING WITH VIENNESE MASTERS

The event promises 90 minutes of sublime music, a carefully chosen repertoire featuring Johann Strauss II’s most beautiful works, alongside masterpieces from other titans of classical music. A true celebration of the Christmas spirit through music, style, and authentic Viennese tradition.

Peter Hosek, manager of the Schönbrunn Palace Orchestra Vienna, stated:

“We are honored to return every year to Bucharest, to such a splendid hall and in front of such a warm and cultivated audience. The Imperial Christmas Gala has become, for us, a heartfelt tradition—an annual meeting with beauty, Viennese tradition, and the magical energy of Christmas. Every note performed here is a tribute to the elegance of music and to an emotion that transcends words.”

ABOUT SCHÖNBRUNN PALACE ORCHESTRA VIENNA

The Schönbrunn Palace Orchestra Vienna is an elite ensemble of accomplished musicians, most of them trained in Vienna’s prestigious music schools.

Founded in 1997, the orchestra is deeply dedicated to stylistic interpretations of Viennese classical music, especially the works of Johann Strauss II, as well as Mozart, Haydn, Schubert, and Lanner.

Internationally recognized for its successful tours across four continents, the orchestra regularly performs in prestigious venues—from the Schönbrunn Palace Orangery to concert halls in Japan, the USA, Switzerland, Italy, and Romania. Their flawless stage presence, homogeneous sound, and respect for the musical tradition of Vienna’s imperial court define every performance.

A MUSICAL GIFT BEFORE CHRISTMAS

Imperial Christmas Gala VI is more than a concert—it is an experience. A bow before the elegance of classical music, a sound gift leaving behind deep emotions, smiles, and an atmosphere of noble festivity. For those who love beauty, harmony, and tradition, this gala is the perfect way to end the year with refinement and joy!