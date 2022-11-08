Indonesian Scent – A show with music, dance and spirituality from Sulawesi island in Bucharest

The “Batara Gowa” Institute of Art and Culture from Indonesia, in partnership with the Nirmal Art Association and with Indonesia’s Embassy to Romania, organizes on Monday, November 14, 7:00 p.m., at Sala Dalles in Bucharest, the traditional dance and music show ” Indonesian Scent”.

Incantations, dance and music from the island of Sulawesi, Indonesia, will be part of a spiritual experience in this unique show in Romania and even in Europe. Along with Basri Baharuddin Sila, an internationally recognized master of flute, percussion and traditional dance, the Batara Gowa Institute dance troupe will perform, along with musicians and the priest of the Gowa royal family. We invite you to an initiatory journey through the rituals and dances of the island of Sulawesi, in Indonesia – the land of 1000 islands and the most active volcano in the world, Merapi.

Performing: Master Basri Baharuddin Sila (flute, percussion), Andi Muhammad Redo (percussion, kecapi, gong), Syamsuddin bin Sattu (percussion, flute).

Traditional Dance: Nur Asma Syukur, Nur Intan Rahmi, Siti Hariati, Sri Indrayanti With the extraordinary participation of priest Bissu Ardiansyah Anwar.

The Indonesian Scent project manager is Victor – Nicolae Ciobanu, scholarship holder since 2016 in Indonesia, the island of Sulawesi and the island of Java, Yogyakarta, disciple of master Basri Baharuddin Sila.

