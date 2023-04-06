Interplanetary Night at QUANTIC CLUB on December 8
At the beginning of December, SoundArt Festival presents you with a very special, exclusive musical foray into the complex universe of rock / metal sounds and invites you to spend the starry evening of December 8 at INTERPLANETARY NIGHT. The event will take place in the Quantic Club in the capital, starting at 19.00
Three separate concerts, from different musical and geographical spheres, with two headliners premiering on the stages in Romania: CRONE and STROSZEK. These two names are joined by THE THIRTEENTH SUN.
A Werner Herzog movie (last seen by Ian Curtis before committing suicide) gives the name of the band, when, in 2007, Claudio decided to gather and give a final form to some tracks which had not found their way onto Frostmoon Eclipse album “Dead and Forever Gone”. The idea is to follow the path of musicians like Townes Van Zandt and Mickey Newbury.
- Songs of Remorse, 2007
- Life Failures Made Music, 2009
- Sound Graveyard Bound, 2012
- The Wild Hunt, 2009
- A Break in The Day, 2011
COMPILATIONS
A Break in The Day, 2012
Wild Years of Remorse and Failure, 2013
THIRTEENTH SUN
The story of the band begins in 2011 when Radu (vocals and lead guitars) started writing the first songs together with Marius Muntean (keyboards).
They both came at that particular time from different areas of musical styles but both had a lot of common roots as well and the whole idea was to create music combining elements from the different music genres that defined each of them in order to gain a balance in the end.
This later became the essence of the whole project, making music through shared experiences that is set to make one escape the confinements of routine and be able to gaze outside the limits. Because the night skies often brings one to wonder of the limitless possibilities surrounding us, it occurred as a natural thing to set a starting point of the story that would unfold, from this large sea of possibilities.
This is where the name of the band came from, a fixed point in the night sky related to a special number with one interesting characteristic, among many others, that belongs to a sequence of numbers where each one is the sum of the two preceding ones.
This is all referenced to our current place on the canvas and all filters are dependent on the eye of the beholder.
The band is currently working on their third release, having drummer Andrei Jumuga (dordeduh, Transceatla, Ordinul Negru, Sunset In The 12th House, Blutrina, Nocturn just to name a few of the many bands and projects where Andrei is actively crushing the drums) joining the band last year.
Tickets are available at iabilet.ro
Early Bird I (till Mai 1, 2023) – 90 lei;
Early bird II – 120 lei;
Upon entrance on the event’s day – 150 lei.