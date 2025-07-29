A fresh literary initiative is launching this year in Brașov: NOD Festival, a four-day celebration of books, stories, and creative dialogue, on September 25-28. Born out of long conversations between people who write, translate, publish, promote—or simply carry books with them everywhere—NOD is a gathering point for those who believe in the power of the written word.

Taking place in the heart of Brașov, the inaugural edition brings together literature, cinema, theater, poetry, and the arts, connecting key voices from Romania and abroad.

Inspired by established fairs and festivals, such as Frankfurter Buchmesse, FILIT and FILTM, NOD wants to address both readers and art enthusiasts, as well as professionals in the book industry, bringing together not only Romanian and international writers, but also publishers, literary agents and specialists in copyright and intellectual property.

“Iași has FILIT. Cluj has TIFF. Sibiu has FITS. Bucharest has Bookfest and Gaudeamus. Starting this September, Brașov has NOD – a bold new project that aims to connect all these creative worlds through the International Festival of Copyright.”

“NOD is the dynamic meeting point for professionals in the literary field and artists whose work is influenced by literature — whether through music, theater, or film — and for the culture-loving public,” said the organizers of NOD, Reading is Cool and Matca Literară.

One foreign friend of NOD is the renowned X files actress Gillian Anderson, who delivered a message for the upcoming event: „I’m very excited NOD Festival is taking place. I wish you all the best with it!”. Gillian Anderson has released the book “Want”, recently published in Romania at TREI Publishing House.

What to Expect at NOD:

Pitching sessions with top Romanian publishers — where authors can present their works face to face.

Literary networking with agents from 7 European countries — supporting the international journey of contemporary Romanian writers.

Talks with beloved Romanian and international authors — giving audiences the chance to connect directly with the creators they admire.

Panels and discussions on hot topics in publishing — from copyright and AI to screen adaptations and theater productions.

Workshops for professionals and public events including live poetry, open-mic performances, film screenings, and theater — welcoming readers, writers, and curious minds alike.

Whether you’re a book industry insider or just love stories, NOD has something for you.

More information and the full lineup can be found at: www.nodfestival.ro