IRON MAIDEN to return in Bucharest in 2022

Legendary British band IRON MAIDEN is returning to Romania next year to perform at Romexpo on May 26, 2022.

Tickets will be put up for sale on December 6 at 10:00a.m. on iabilet.ro, and the first 500 tickets have an earlybird price, while the Iron Maiden Fan Club members have access to tickets earlier.

Iron Maiden’s guests at their Bucharest gig are the German band Lord Of The Lost who will open the concert.

The 2022 show will also include songs from the new studio album, “Senjutsu”.

The band last appeared on the stage in Romania in 2016, so now it will be the first time when Romanian fans will be able to witness the famous Legacy show and will hear live songs of the band for the first time.

Tickets will be available at three categories: Aces High in front of the scene, The Beasts behind the scene and Troopers, and they have the following prices:

Earlybird: the first 500 tickets of each category

Aces High – 399 lei

The Beasts – 339 lei

Troopers – 259 lei

Presale:

Aces High – 449 lei

The Beasts – 369 lei

Troopers – 289 lei

Upon access:

Aces High – 480 lei

The Beasts – 400 lei

Troopers – 320 lei

An issuance fee is added to all earlybird and presale tickets.

Only 3,500 tickets in the Aces High category are available, and 3,500 for The Beasts category. Overall, there will be 15,000 tickets put up for sale.

Tickets are available at www.iabilet.ro and int the Flanco, Metrou Unirii 1, Muzica, IQ BOX, Uman stores, as well as on Selfpay.