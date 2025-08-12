Village museums are often unexpectedly charming, as they usually arise from a genuine passion — deeply held and focused on a very specific, niche theme. It is precisely such a passion that has inspired the team of the ISVOR Cultural Association to launch the Museum of Whistles of the World project — a new cultural space to be developed in the village of Săliștea, Malaia commune, Vâlcea County. A specialized and dedicated team thus proposes a sustainable solution for preserving the traditions related to the craft of traditional whistles from Țara Loviștei, while placing them in a global context through the creation and display of a permanent collection of whistles from around the world.

The Museum of Whistles of the World aims to build a dynamic cultural ecosystem in which the Romanian whistle is revalued in dialogue with the universal whistle — not as a relic, but as a living, expressive, and relevant language. Bringing together researchers, artists, craftsmen, teachers, and visitors, both in a dedicated physical space and through an online platform, the museum aims to become a landmark for cultural tourism and heritage education.

Preparatory activities have already begun at the old school in Săliștea, the space that will house the physical museum, currently under renovation. However, the museum will be supported by an impressive series of cultural activities and exchanges spanning a wide range of formats, aimed at diverse audiences — from the local community to the sphere of comparative anthropological research at the academic level. From interviews and audio-video documentaries with local craftsmen and whistle players, to a series of photo-video portraits that will be integrated into a multimedia exhibition about the people and landscapes of Țara Loviștei, the ISVOR team proposes a truly interdisciplinary approach with cultural, educational, and heritage preservation values presented across multiple media.

“The museum will integrate a contemporary exhibition system, combining the whistle collection with multimedia materials. Visitors will explore the whistles through interactive video screens (a craftsman’s workshop, the stages of making a whistle) and QR codes that will provide access to authentic instrument sounds, 360° images, and detailed information. The system will be developed using a participatory approach, involving tradition keepers, the public, and the team of specialists. In this way, we will create a dynamic and accessible archive that brings to life the way intangible heritage is transmitted.

We are delighted that we have managed to attract a series of important partners to this initiative, such as the ASTRA Museum in Sibiu and the National University of Music in Bucharest, as well as cultural institutes in Romania: the Austrian Cultural Forum, British Council, Goethe-Institut, Czech Centre, Chinese Cultural Centre, Armenian Cultural Centre, Liszt Institute – Hungarian Cultural Centre, Polish Institute, and Cervantes Institute.

Special thanks to Mayor Gheorghe Dinculescu for his openness in accepting our invitation to collaborate and for his support in establishing the Museum of Whistles of the World in the Old School in Săliștea, Malaia,” said Oana Ivașcu, President and Founding Member of ISVOR Cultural Association.

By the end of 2025, the Museum of Whistles of the World will produce a Romanian Whistle Method — sheet music, illustrations, and audio examples — aimed primarily at children, but also ensuring accessibility for anyone interested in understanding and studying traditional instruments. In addition, the Atlas of Whistles of the World will be published, a work intended to place the Romanian whistle in a broader context, tracing its evolution and highlighting the fact that this instrument is part of an unbroken story of global cultural diversity. These resources will be available on an interactive web platform, supported by a publicly accessible digital collection of multimedia materials, a podcast titled The Story of the Whistle (created in collaboration with the Moștenitorii Cultural Association from Vaideeni), and a cultural blog that will ensure the continuity of the project and the community built around it.

To help grow this community, ISVOR proposes several ways for interested people to get involved. First, Whistles of the World. Whistle Your Vacation! is an open call inviting travelers in Romania or abroad to search markets, bazaars, souvenir shops, or local craftsmen for traditional whistles to take home and, if they wish, donate to the museum, thus becoming “Ambassadors of the Whistles of the World.” Interested persons are asked to send the whistles to REFLECTOR – Florin Ghenade (Strada Logofătul Tăutu 68A, Sector 3, Bucharest). The organizers will create an unboxing video for each whistle received, as well as an interactive map of the collection thus gathered. These donations will be added to the collection of thirty wind instruments assembled over 24 years by musician and project initiator Oana Ivașcu during concerts and tours with the Imago Mundi ensemble.

The association’s social media channels will soon announce two crowdfunding campaigns to support the project, one of which is dedicated to purchasing an 8+1 seat minibus that will serve as a mobile museum platform for transporting equipment, artists, and children to the various related events and concerts.

The inauguration of the Museum of Whistles of the World will take place in December this year, with a series of remarkable events, including music workshops in the schools of Malaia, Boișoara, Câineni, Țițești, and Voineasa, a multimedia exhibition, and an Imago Mundi world music concert in Săliștea.

In this vision, the Romanian whistle regains its place as a symbol of local identity and global diversity — a bridge between worlds, eras, and people. Through an integrated approach of research, technology, and artistic creation, the project becomes a model of good practice in revitalizing intangible heritage and a catalyst for community regeneration and cultural inclusion.

The Museum of Whistles of the World builds on the positive experience of previous initiatives organized by the ISVOR Cultural Association in collaboration with the Malaia Town Hall, such as Colind Malaia! Creative Exploration in the Lotru Valley (2023–2024, PNRR) and Univers Sonor (2024, AFCN) — cultural projects that supported artistic education through activities for all residents of the commune, the creation of a School Media Library, and the expansion of the School Library’s book collection.

The project contributes to the development of sustainable cultural infrastructure based on active participation, interdisciplinary education, and modern creative methods. It is part of a broader artistic education program for children and young people, launched in 2020, through which ISVOR has carried out eight cultural projects in 17 rural schools in Vâlcea County.

The Museum of Whistles of the World is a project organized by the ISVOR Cultural Association, with the support of the Malaia Town Hall, co-financed by AFCN.