Between August 28 and September 2, 2025, the 14th edition of the Ivan Patzaichin – Rowmania Festival will take place in Tulcea, at Mila 23, and along the slow tourism route that connects them, Ivan’s Delta.

The festival will stay in Tulcea for two days (Friday, August 28, and Saturday, August 29), featuring rowing competitions and Rock’n’Row concerts, a tribute to Ivan Patzaichin’s career, an eco-monography exhibition, a gastronomic fair and a debate on food production sustainability, theater and open-air film screenings, and children’s workshops.

The success of last year’s Local Gastronomic Points Fair has encouraged us to bring it back for two days, on Grigore Antipa Street, where visitors will enjoy not only delicious traditional recipes but also the stories behind them.

On opening night, Friday, August 29, the Ivan Patzaichin Promenade will host open-air theater: IONA by Marin Sorescu, a refined and emotional meditation-performance whose power lies in the fusion of music and stage movement. It highlights the inner richness of the character played by actor Lari Giorgescu, with text elevated by specially composed live music performed by Adrian Nour and Lucian Maxim, who also become characters in the story.

On Saturday evening, during “Ivan’s Night”, the festival will commemorate the 1980 Moscow Olympic Games, where Ivan won two Olympic medals with two different partners: Toma Simionov and Petre Capusta.

The Rock’n’Row concerts will feature performances by VUNK, IRIS Nelu Dumitrescu, TIMPURI NOI, PINHOLES, and GYÁRFÁS FAMILY TRIO.

From Sunday, August 31, until September 2, the Festival will travel along the Delta’s canals, between the Ivan Patzaichin Memorial on the Danube Promenade in Tulcea and the Museum in Mila 23. The caravan following Ivan’s Delta route will include over 60 rowing boats, paddled by more than 100 participants in this exercise of reconnection with nature, seeking to experience the fragile beauty of the Delta. The 54 km eco-tourism route “Ivan’s Delta” is now fully accredited, including its camping points.

The Festival aims to promote Tulcea, the Danube Delta, and Romania’s hydrographic heritage, continuing Ivan Patzaichin’s and his association’s constant efforts to raise awareness about protecting the Delta and its cultural and natural heritage.

First held in 2011 under the name RowmaniaFEST – International Rowing Boats Festival, the event was renamed the Ivan Patzaichin Festival in its 2022 edition.

The Festival is organized by the Ivan Patzaichin – Mila 23 Association, together with the Tulcea County Council and the Tulcea City Hall.

The event is supported by sponsors Kaufland Romania, AQUA Carpatica, and Heineken Romania, and by the partners of the Ivan Patzaichin – Mila 23 Association: Destination Management Organization of Tulcea Municipality, Romanian American Foundation, ARBDD – Danube Delta Biosphere Reserve Administration, Liszt Institute – Hungarian Cultural Center Bucharest, Anonimul Foundation, DC Communication, Ivan Pescar, Orange Romania, Vard Tulcea, and the ASTRA National Museum Complex Sibiu.

The debate on sustainable food production and consumption is organized in partnership with the European Climate Pact Secretariat.

Friday, August 29 – Tulcea

14:00 – 22:00

Local Gastronomic Points Fair of Romania

(Location: Danube Promenade – Grigore Antipa Street)

Film Screenings (Screen behind the Stage)

15:00 – 15:30 Local Gastronomic Point – Custodians of Creative Traditions II / Laureates 2025

15:30 – 17:00 IVAN, the man with roots in the waters (a film by Ana Preda, 2024)

17:00 – 19:00 Anonimul Retrospective 2025 – Romanian Short Films Selection (I)

19:00 – Official Opening of the Ivan Patzaichin – Rowmania Festival 2025 (Stage)

Boat parade: canotcas, sailboats, and “cinuri” on the Danube

Musical moment: Lipovan Women’s Choir from Mila 23

Opening speeches

19:45 – Theater Performance: IONA (by Marin Sorescu)

Cast: Lari Giorgescu. Live music by Lucian Maxim and Adrian Nour. Stage direction: Victor Ioan Frunză. Produced by the Romanian Playwrights’ Theater.

21:00 – Rock’n’Row Concerts (Stage)

GYÁRFÁS FAMILY TRIO (Hungary) | TIMPURI NOI

Saturday, August 30 – Tulcea

11:00 – 22:00

Local Gastronomic Points Fair of Romania

(Location: Danube Promenade – Grigore Antipa Street)

11:30 – 13:30 – Eco-Monographies Festival

(Location: Danube Promenade – Ivan Patzaichin Memorial Ensemble)

Opening of the eco-monography exhibition created by students from CA Rosetti, Chilia Veche, Crișan, Sf. Gheorghe, Sarichioi, Sulina – presented by the teams themselves.

12:00 – 17:00 – Discover ROWMANIA

Rowing competition in 10+1 canotcas (Lake Ciuperca)

17:30 – 18:00 – Award Ceremony (Stage)

12:00 – 12:30 – Film Screenings (Screen behind the Stage)

Eco-Monographies Festival highlights

Local Gastronomic Point – Custodians of Creative Traditions II / Laureates 2025

12:30 – 13:00 – Film Screening (Screen behind the Stage)

Making of “Danube Delta: Gallery from the Backwaters” – Creative Residency 2025 at the Ivan Patzaichin Museum in Mila 23

Presentation of residency artists and their works

Launch of the 2026 Creative Residency Call

13:00 – 18:00 – Alternative Education Workshops for Children (Danube Promenade – Hotel Delta area)

Creative recycling and figurines from natural elements (Laura Belmega & Dragoș Istrate)

Tulcea crafts (EUdivers)

Scouting activities and games (Scouts of Romania, LOTUS Local Center Tulcea)

Paddle-making workshop (Viorel Gheorghe – Mobile Workshop)

15:30 – 17:30 – Film Screening (Screen behind the Stage)

Anonimul Retrospective 2025 – Romanian Short Films Selection (II)

16:00 – 18:00 – Community Dinner at the Local Gastronomic Points Fair

(Location: Danube Promenade – Grigore Antipa Street)

Debate within the European Climate Pact framework:

What and how will we eat in 2035? Food resilience and eating habits for the next decade

18:30 – 20:00 – Ivan’s Night (Stage)

45 years since the 1980 Moscow Olympic Games

(Discussion with special guests)

20:00 – 23:00 – Rock’n’Row Concerts (Stage)

PINHOLES | IRIS NELU DUMITRESCU | VUNK

20:30 – 23:00 – Film Screening (Screen behind the Stage)

IVAN, the man with roots in the waters (a film by Ana Preda, 2024)

(English subtitles available)

August 31 – September 2: Rowing Caravan along the eco-tourism route “Ivan’s Delta”, Tulcea – Mila 23

Sunday, August 31 – Tulcea, Danube Delta

08:00 – 09:00 Gathering of participants at the Caravan start point (Ivan Patzaichin Memorial Ensemble)

09:15 Press Conference & Parade of participants

09:30 START Ivan’s Delta Caravan: Tulcea – Mila 23 – Day 1

Route: Danube (Tulcea) – Mila 36 Canal – Șontea (25 km)

Monday, September 1 – Danube Delta

09:00 Day 2 – Ivan’s Delta Caravan: Tulcea – Mila 23

Route: Șontea – Băclănești Lake – Șontea – Fortuna Lake (18 km)

Tuesday, September 2 – Danube Delta

09:00 Day 3 – Ivan’s Delta Caravan: Tulcea – Mila 23

Route: Fortuna Lake – Văcaru Lake – Ligheanca Lake – Mila 23 (14 km)

14:30 Visit to the Ivan Patzaichin Museum – Community Innovation Center (Mila 23)

19:30 Traditional music performance hosted by the Ivan Patzaichin Museum