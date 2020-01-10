‘Ivana the Terrible’ competing in Angers, Trieste and Göteborg film festivals

‘Ivana the Terrible‘, the second feature film of Ivana Mladenovic, a Serbian-born director living in Romania, has been selected to compete in prestigious film festivals. The movie will race in the competition for feature films at the Premiers Plans d’Angers Festival (France), due on January 17-26. The movie will take part in the Trieste Film Festival (Italy), January 17-23 , and also in Göteborg Film Festival (Sweden), January 24 -February 3, within the „Ingmar Bergman” section.

Ivana Mladenović ‘s film will run also at the Kustendorf International Film & Music Festival in Serbia, January 13 -18 , as well as at Tromsø International Film Festival in Norway, in the same period.

‘Ivana the Terrible” will hit theaters in Romania this spring, with the premiere due on March 13. The movie is distributed by Hi Film Productions.

The film is based on the story of a crisis that took place in the summer of 2017 in the life of Mladenovic herself, it is an unconventional story about people and places, about belonging and longing, told with wit and tenderness.

Serbian actor Ivana is living and working in Romania, but, following some health problems, she decides to spend the summer on the opposite shore of the Danube, in her home town, Kladovo in Serbia, surrounded by her family.

The mayor proposes to her to be the image of the most important local event- the Frienship Bridge music festival, and, though not very convinced, Ivana accepts.

As her eccentric friends from Bucharest are coming and as the gossip on her love affair with a younger man is spreading around, Ivana ends on the verge of a nervous breakdown.