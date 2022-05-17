Japan, the guest of honour at Bookfest 2022

The Bookfest International Book Fair, the most important book fair in Romania and the only event of the publishing industry that has managed to acquire a significant international dimension, returns to the landscape of cultural events in the capital after three years of pandemic absence. More than 100,000 visitors are expected at this year’s Bookfest, June 1-5, in Pavilion B2 of the Romexpo Exhibition Complex.

Tens of thousands of titles with spectacular discounts on the cover price, book launches in the presence of authors, children’s events, debates and round tables dedicated to current issues of the guild, film screenings and interactive events – these are just some of the reasons why lovers are expected at Bookfest 2022.

Visitors will have free access to absolutely all Bookfest events, and visiting hours are 10.00-20.00, for Wednesdays, Thursdays and Sundays (1, 2 and 5 June), respectively 10.00- 21.00, for Fridays and Saturdays (June 3 and 4).

The guest of honor of this edition is Japan, which offers book lovers a complex program: from launches and debates from classic novels of Japanese literature to events that take into account the popular culture so loved by young readers and events related cultural.

“I am extremely honored that Japan is the Guest of Honor at the 15th edition of the International Bookfest. I am very happy for this wonderful opportunity for the Romanian public to get even closer to Japanese literature. This year’s edition of Bookfest will transcend the geographical distance between Japan and Romania and, for five days, will allow the visiting public to fully enjoy Japan. Special guests will be Japanese writers and authors of books about Japan, who will guide readers through the world of their creations. At the Japan stand, we have prepared a wide range of events related to different aspects of Japanese culture: from manga, which has a long tradition in Japan, being as popular as literature, to history and art. I invite readers to the Bookfest International Book Fair to step into the world of Japanese literature and culture. They will thus have the opportunity to discover a new Japan, with which they have never met before“, stated H.E. Hiroshi Ueda, Ambassador of Japan to Romania.

Bookfest 2022 is therefore welcoming readers for more than 400 events, from book launches and debates to film screenings and interactive children’s events. The children’s events will be the stars of the first day of Bookfest, June 1, by a happy coincidence when Children’s Day is also celebrated.

Over 150 exhibitors were present at the previous edition of the Bookfest International Book Fair (Bucharest, May 29 – June 2, 2019). The guest of honor at the time was the United Kingdom.

At the international editions of previous years the countries invited were: Spain, Hungary, France, German-speaking countries (Germany, Austria, Switzerland), Poland, the Czech Republic, Israel, Sweden and the United States.