JAZZ BASTION. MARATHON – 5th Edition

The Union of Performing Musicians of Romania (UCIMR) announces the 5th edition of JAZZ BASTION, featuring three concert events taking place on Thursday, August 7, 2025, at the Weavers’ Bastion in Brașov, part of the Brașov County Museum of History. The lineup includes both renowned and emerging jazz musicians from Romania, Ireland, and Switzerland.

This year’s edition celebrates the cultural diversity of music, reflecting the power of sound to bring together artists and audiences beyond language, nationality, or personal background. Under the theme MARATHON, the event is dedicated to long-haul music lovers. JAZZ BASTION thus provides the perfect setting for a dynamic encounter between established artists, promising young talents, and an audience eager for top-tier acoustic experiences.

In the heart of summer, Brașov becomes a meeting ground for elite artists and the new generation of jazz performers, who will enchant the public with diverse styles and soundscapes over the course of three special concerts. Each performance will open a gateway to vibrant sonic realms, echoing the richness of European jazz styles.

This year’s special guests include the Ana Cristina Leonte Quartet, joined by young musicians from Romania, Ireland, and Switzerland, coming from Dublin City University and Lucerne University of Applied Sciences and Arts (HSLU).

JAZZ BASTION. MARATHON – Concert Schedule

Venue: Weavers’ Bastion, George Coșbuc Street No. 9, Brașov

Date: Thursday, August 7, 2025

17:00 – Connection Ensemble (Switzerland)

Anna Blasi, Lucas Sevilla, Max Weber, Jaco Ackermann

18:30 – ICon Arts Jazz Group (Ireland–Romania)

Irvinas Karkauskas, Ronan McCullagh, Maria Rizea, Paul Lăcătoș, Flavius Duma, Georgiana Ciutacu

20:00 – A.C. Leonte Quartet (Romania)

Ana-Cristina Leonte, Alexandru Arcuș, Albert Tajti, Gabi Matei

Public access is based on a regular museum ticket, subject to venue capacity. More details available at www.ucimr.ro.

The young musicians are currently in Romania as part of the JAZZ RESIDENCY – ICON ARTS TRANSILVANIA, which brings together 10 young jazz performers from Switzerland, Ireland, and Romania for a week of creative exploration in the town of Râșnov (August 3–10).

Under the guidance of three renowned artists — Sarah Buechi, Ana-Cristina Leonte, and Ciprian Pop — participants are diving into improvisation, composition, and ensemble work, using various vocal-instrumental formats. At the end of the residency, the students will perform three public concerts during the ICon Arts Transilvania Festival and in partner events.

In addition to the August 7 concert in Brașov, the artists will also perform:

Friday, August 8 at 20:00 – Sibiu State Philharmonic (Concerts on the Rooftop program)

Saturday, August 9 at 18:00 – Evangelical Church of Codlea (ICon Arts Transilvania Festival)

About the Mentors:

Sarah Buechi is a Swiss jazz vocalist and composer, acclaimed for her distinctive voice and seamless integration of diverse musical traditions. With training in both Western classical and South Indian classical music, she brings a rich and expressive palette to her performances. Currently a professor at the Lucerne School of Music, she mentors students in vocal improvisation, composition, and ensemble work. Her artistic achievements span critically acclaimed albums and international collaborations across Europe and Asia.

Ana Cristina Leonte is a Romanian jazz singer, composer, and bandleader known for blending jazz with electronic music and spoken word. A unique voice in the contemporary scene, she creates projects that explore emotion, identity, and improvisation. Her performances often feature poetic storytelling and layered sonic textures, delivering immersive musical experiences. She has also successfully curated artistic projects such as the Bucharest Jazz Festival, contributing significantly to the evolution of Romania’s jazz and performance scene.

Ciprian Pop is a Romanian jazz guitarist and professor, recognized as one of the leading musicians of his generation. A graduate of the National University of Music in Bucharest, he developed a distinctive and versatile style under the mentorship of Mircea Tiberian and Sorin Romanescu. His dynamic approach has earned him major awards and collaborations with top Romanian jazz figures. He is actively involved in a wide range of projects spanning jazz, pop, and live performances.

The JAZZ RESIDENCY is organized in partnership with Dublin City University and the Lucerne School of Music / Institute of Jazz and Folk Music, and is supported by the Swiss Sponsors’ Fund, a joint initiative of the Embassy of Switzerland and the Swiss-Romanian Chamber of Commerce.

JAZZ BASTION. MARATHON is organized by the Union of Performing Musicians of Romania (UCIMR) with support from its partners: Brașov County Museum of History, Bastionul Artiștilor, and Asociația Forums.