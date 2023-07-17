Jazz is all around. Two jazz events in the upcoming days, in Constanta and Brasov

JazzUP Sea Festival V

This summer, the city of Constanța is hosting a series of remarkable cultural events, bringing together jazz music, art and philanthropy in a unique way. Between July 19-23, 2023, JazzUP Sea Festival organizes jazz performances, neo-classical, world music, art exhibition and fundraising auction, as well as special sessions with artists, music education workshops, panels of discussions with music specialists, thus providing a diverse and joyful cultural experience for all participants.

The events begin on July 19, when a special art auction will take place for the benefit of underprivileged children in Constanța. The event will take place in the space offered by Botanica. The festival continues on July 20 with JazzUP Young at the Constanța Art Museum. Here, participants will have the opportunity to discover chromatic and musical education, as well as visit the museum’s impressive exhibitions. On the same day, starting at 19:00, JazzUP Sea takes place at the Constanța Art Museum, bringing the neo-classical concert “All Strings Attached” to the public. Andrei Irimia Project will delight the audience with a fascinating combination of classical music performed by Andrei Irimia on the piano, Thibault Solozarno on the cello and Răzvan Laurentiu Păun on the violin.

During the day of July 21, JazzUP Young will take place at Piațeta Cazino Constanța, offering participants a musical and architectural education experience. On the same evening, from 19:00, JazzUP Sea brings the show “Ce este cerul?” to the Piațeta Casino Constanța. supported by Zeyla Tomlyn and Pantam Dance. This unique performance will combine elements of classic jazz and world music. On July 22, from 11:30, JazzUP Sea Festival V organizes ClassUP, where young musicians at the beginning of their careers will have the opportunity to meet and discuss with cultural managers, established artists and representatives of state institutions, in a art discussion panel. On the same day, from 17:00, JazzUP Young brings social and musical education – Piața Ovidiu, offering participants the opportunity to enjoy music and learn about its social importance.

On the evening of July 22, starting at 19:30, JazzUP Sea continues at Piața Ovidiu with the show “Roiesc” performed by Mădălina Pavăl Orchestra.Mădălina Pavăl will be accompanied by Alexei Țurcan on accordion and guitar, Lucian Naste on guitar, Alex Corlan on bass, Ioana Turcu on flute, Diana Ciudin and Sarah Andreescu on violins, Mihail Grigore on cello, Alice Hristodor on harp and Philip Goron on percussion . On July 23, starting at 5:00 p.m., JazzUP Young will take place at the Genovese Lighthouse, offering an educational experience in music and art history. On the same evening, from 19:00, JazzUP Sea brings the show “Hera & the Soul Vibrations” to the Falez Farul Genovez. They will offer a memorable evening of jazz music – Hera, Johnny Bica on piano, Ciprian Pop on guitar and Andrei Paraschiv on drums Every night from 21:00, the JazzUP Session takes place at Botanica, offering the opportunity to experience musical improvisation and create connections within the music community.

JAZZ BASTION III international festival

The Interpretive Creation Union of Romanian Musicians (UCIMR) announces the start of the third edition of the JAZZ BASTION season. Between July 20 and August 24, formidable artists from all over the world will delight the public with varied styles and sounds, during 7 concerts-events organized in the Weavers’ Bastion in Brașov as part of the JAZZ BASTION project. This year’s edition brings to the fore the cultural diversity of music, through the GLOBETROTTER theme, thus JAZZ BASTION enjoys the ideal context for the meeting between emblematic artists and an audience eager for acoustic experiences at the highest level.

This year’s guests include the Jesse Davis Quartet, initiated by the American saxophonist of the same name who received the “Most Outstanding Musician Award” (Down Beat Magazine 1989, USA), pianist Yukako Yamano (Japan), AVA Trio (Netherlands / Turkey ), formed in Groningen by Esat Ekincioglu (double bass), Giuseppe Doronzo (baritone saxophone) and Pino Basile (percussion), Cătălin Milea Quartet (Romania), with the newest album, “Tetrismatic”, the group TRÍ (Ireland) from the University of Music from Dublin, Rain Sultanov & Shahin Novrasli Duo from Baku, the undisputed leader of saxophone music in Azerbaijan, with the highly acclaimed project “Beyond of Jazz”, but also Bourbon Jazz Unit (Romania), representatives of the new generation of jazz players.

Bourbon Jazz Unit opens the season on Thursday, July 20, from 7:00 p.m. For the first time in this formula, Geea Popescu (voice), Alex Șveț (piano), Seby Joo (bass) and Vlad Tohănean (drums) will open the JAZZ BASTION international festival. Bourbon Jazz Unit was born in 2007 at the initiative of pianist Alex Șveț, as an instrumental ensemble. With the passage of time, a soloist joined the group, and the sound of Bourbon Jazz Unit took hold through the voice of Georgiana Popescu.