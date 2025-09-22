“I love love. I believe in love, first and foremost. I know it can change your life because I myself have experienced meeting an extraordinary person,” said actor Jean Reno in an exclusive interview about the main source of inspiration for his debut novel, Emma, published by Editura Trei. The interview, released for the first time in Romania, is available on the Cooltura Mall platform.

Speaking especially for the Romanian audience, Reno — who knew he wanted to become an actor at the age of 12, fascinated by stories — reveals how, during the pandemic, he shifted from the characters he embodied on the big screen to the ones he created himself, as a writer or “storyteller,” as he describes himself.

Renowned for dramatic roles in Le Grand Bleu, Léon, and Nikita; action films such as Mission: Impossible and The Da Vinci Code; as well as comedies like Wasabi, Tais Toi!, The Pink Panther, and L’enquête corse, Jean Reno has surprised and won over both literature lovers and critics with this first novel. What surprised him, as he told Cooltura Mall, was the success the story of Emma — a perfect blend of a love story and a dangerous world of espionage, secrets, weapons, and death — had among women readers.

“I didn’t realize at first, when the novel started forming in my mind, that it had a rather feminine than masculine perspective. This makes me happy, it means I have a sensitivity that helps me, and I’m glad women appreciate the love story and Emma’s story,” Reno said.

Writing rituals: is there one?

When it comes to the creative process, the actor admitted that he has no rituals and that everything started because the story simply came to him. “I’m not the kind of person who forces things (…), after all I am not a writer. I don’t wake up in the morning saying ‘Oh, I’ll write this story or that one.’ I think it’s like cooking a soup, you have a pot full of stories and you let them simmer, and sometimes you go further with one, then stop and choose another, that’s how I work. It’s like having a big garden with all sorts of vegetables and you see them growing in your mind, if I may use that image.” For him, things must flow naturally.

Jean Reno to continue Emma’s story in a second novel

With an international career spanning over 46 years in cinema, Jean Reno portrays Emma in his first novel — which already has translation rights sold in over 20 countries and an initial print run of 30,000 copies — as a woman “who transforms her talent and painful past into her greatest strength. A woman who takes her destiny into her own hands and undergoes a true metamorphosis.” He also revealed in the interview that Emma’s adventure will continue, and starting this September, after returning from film sets, he will devote himself to writing the second novel in which Emma’s life continues with new adventures.

Emma to be adapted into a TV series

The actor’s book also caught the attention of producers, and the story will be adapted into a series. Reno stated that he will not be involved in the project: “I don’t think there’s a role for me in the story, and I don’t want to get involved. I sold the rights to a production company, and I only know it will be a French-language series.”

What other sources of inspiration he had, whether he is considering different subjects for future books, the people who shaped him professionally and personally, what he values most in people, as well as his current film projects — Jean Reno reveals all this in his first Romanian interview for Cooltura Mall.

JEAN RENO (Juan Moreno y Herrera Jiménez) was born on July 30, 1948, in Casablanca, Morocco, to Spanish parents who fled to Africa to escape Franco’s fascist regime. He made his film debut in 1978 with L’Hypothèse du tableau volé. Since then, he has appeared in more than one hundred films, stage plays, and TV series, with standout performances in Le Grand Bleu, Léon, and Nikita. He speaks fluent English, French, Spanish, and Italian. Emma is his debut novel, published in Romania by Editura Trei in the Fiction Connection collection.