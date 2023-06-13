Jennifer Lopez chooses a pair of shoes from a Romanian brand at the promotional event for her own business

Jennifer Lopez, one of the most influential and esteemed international artists, caught the attention of the world with her appearance at the recent promotional event for her alcoholic beverage line, Delola. However, what sparked curiosity among her fans was her bold choice of footwear: a pair of sensual shoes from the Romanian brand Hardot.

The pair of shoes worn by JLO yesterday is a statement piece in an intense red color from the signature collection of the Hardot brand, known as “Blood Sandals,” and is made from the highest quality materials. Jennifer Lopez is, in fact, a loyal customer of this brand – she has repeatedly worn creations by the Romanian designers at Hardot, becoming a true symbol of her unmistakable style. Whether it’s on the red carpet at the premiere of the film “Marry Me” in February 2022 or in her stylish appearances on the streets of New York City a few days later, Jennifer Lopez has showcased the unique and iconic designs of Hardot.

Jennifer Lopez is not the only international celebrity who has been spotted wearing Hardot creations. Among the celebrities who have chosen to wear shoes from this brand are Ciara, Heidi Klum, Lisa Rinna, Janelle Monae, Rita Ora, Demi Lovato, and many others. Hardot has managed to capture the attention of the world with its exceptional product quality and daring designs, bringing femininity and sensuality to

the forefront.

The Hardot business originated in Sibiu, born out of the designer Dana Iuga’s passion for shoes and the entrepreneurial initiative of her partner, Alina Popa. With increasing international recognition, Hardot is not only present in the styling choices of Hollywood celebrities but also in major online retailers like Farfetch and concept stores in cities such as Madrid, Dubai, and Abu Dhabi.

“We are proud to see how Hardot has become a beloved and appreciated brand worldwide. From our passion for shoes and our desire to create high-quality products, we have managed to attract the attention of internationally renowned stars like Jennifer Lopez. Our collaboration with Jennifer and her consistent appreciation for our creations motivates us to continue bringing innovation and style to the world of footwear. We will continue to surprise and inspire, transforming Hardot into a benchmark brand for both international celebrities and fashion enthusiasts worldwide,” stated Alina Popa, founder of Hardot.