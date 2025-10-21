The Johann Strauss Ensemble, one of Austria’s most acclaimed classical music orchestras, returns this year to Romanian stages for the 21st consecutive year, presenting a new series of concerts dedicated to the winter holidays on a national tour. Under the baton of the violinist and conductor Russell McGregor, the traditional show “Best of Vienna” will bring the splendor, emotion, and refinement of the winter holidays straight from the heart of Vienna to the audiences in Bucharest, Craiova, Brașov, Sibiu, Târgu-Mureș, Pitești, and Râmnicu Vâlcea this December.

This year’s Best of Vienna tour schedule is as follows:

December 15 – National Theatre Bucharest, Ion Caramitru Hall

December 16 – Oltenia Philharmonic, Craiova

December 17 – „Sică Alexandrescu” Dramatic Theatre, Brașov

December 18 – „Ion Besoiu” Cultural Center, Sibiu

December 20 – Palace of Culture, Târgu-Mureș

December 21 – Pitești Philharmonic

December 22 – Râmnicu Vâlcea Philharmonic, Lahovari Hall

The Johann Strauss Ensemble concerts in Romania have become synonymous with elegance, joy, and the refinement of Viennese music. The sounds of waltzes, polkas, and marches by Strauss, Lehár, and Kálmán, performed with virtuosity by the Austrian musicians, transform each evening into a celebration of tradition and the authentic Viennese spirit.

Under the unmistakable baton of conductor Russell McGregor, the orchestra captivates audiences with energy, finesse, and typical Austrian humor. McGregor, concertmaster of the Schönbrunn Palace Orchestra Vienna and a regular guest with renowned ensembles worldwide, is known for transforming each concert into a memorable experience full of passion and elegance.

Founded in 1985, the Johann Strauss Ensemble is one of Austria’s most respected chamber orchestras, with hundreds of international concerts, tours across Europe, Asia, and South America, and collaborations with world-class soloists. The ensemble remains true to the authentic Viennese style, performing the music of the Strauss dynasty with the same grace and enthusiasm that made Vienna famous.

Tickets for all performances are already available and can be purchased at various prices depending on location and seating category via the following platforms:

December 15 – National Theatre Bucharest, Ion Caramitru Hall: tnb.ro, Bilet.ro

December 16 – Craiova, Oltenia Philharmonic: entertix.ro and the Philharmonic box office

December 17 – Brașov, „Sică Alexandrescu” Dramatic Theatre: Entertix.ro, Bilete.ro, Iabilet.ro, Spectacolebrasov.ro, and Patria Hall box office

December 18 – Sibiu, „Ion Besoiu” Cultural Center: Iabilet.ro

December 20 – Târgu-Mureș, Palace of Culture: Iabilet.ro, Bilete.ro, Biletmures.ro

December 21 – Pitești Philharmonic: Bilete.ro, Iabilet.ro

December 22 – Râmnicu Vâlcea Philharmonic, Lahovari Hall: available at the Philharmonic box office