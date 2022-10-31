Johnny Depp in Bucharest, Hollywood Vampires performing at Romexpo

The band consisting of Alice Cooper, Johnny Depp and Joe Perry returns to Bucharest on June 8, 2023 at Romexpo, outdoors. The first 200 tickets in each category have an earlybird price! The tickets purchased (and for which no refund was requested) for the 2021 event remain valid and the organizers thank the fans for keeping them. Tickets go on sale Friday, November 4 at 10:00 a.m. The VIP upgrade supplements, including the meet & greet ones, can be purchased here. Fans who have the iaBilet Android and IOS application installed will receive a code on Wednesday at 10:00 a.m. with which they can access tickets before everyone else.

Hollywood Vampires is a superband founded by Alice Cooper, Johnny Depp and Joe Perry. The purpose of the band was to pay tribute to all the artists in the rock scene who died from excesses. The band’s name is taken from the drinking club ‘The Hollywood Vampires’ whose foundations were laid by Cooper in the 70s and which included various artists such as John Lennon, Ringo Starr, Keith Moon or Micky Dolenz. The band released two albums so far, albums on which they collaborated with artists such as Paul McCartney, Dave Grohl, Joe Walsh or Christopher Lee.

Currently, the three founding members are joined by Tommy Henriksen, Alice Cooper’s bassist. Over time, The Hollywood Vampires took the stage with artists such as Duff McKagan, Matt Sorum (both Guns n’ Roses), Brad Whitford (Aerosmith) or Robert DeLeo (Stone Temple Pilots).

“It’s already been three years since the Vampires haven’t been on tour. I can’t wait to get back on stage with the guys, I really like being part of this band. My band is great, but singing with the Vampires is a completely different story,” said Alice Cooper.

Tickets are on sale at the following prices:

– Earlybird: the first 200 in each category: Heroes (A): 429 lei, Boogiemen (B): 349 lei, Drunk Friends (C): 269 lei

– Presale: Heroes (A): 449 lei, Boogiemen (B): 369 lei, Drunk Friends (C): 289 lei

– At the entrance: Heroes (A): 480 lei, Boogiemen (B): 400 lei, Drunk Friends (C): 350 lei

Only 500 VIP tickets are on sale in the high stand, close to the stage, with a separate bar and other facilities at the price of 699 lei.

The processing fee of 15 lei is added to the price of all tickets.