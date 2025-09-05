Journey into the World of Korean Animation at Animest.20

Already a tradition, the retrospective that Animest dedicates each year to countries with a strong presence on the international animation map will focus, in its 20th edition, taking place from October 3–12, on South Korean cinema.

Already a global force in the film industry, Korean cinema stands out for its bold artistic approach and unique ability to blend tradition with innovation. Beyond its famous television productions and live-action films, South Korea has developed a highly dynamic animation industry. It has evolved from being an important outsourcing hub to producing original works with a distinct visual identity and narrative depth, addressing universal themes from mythology and fantasy to social critique and introspection.

Korean animation is notable for its stylistic diversity, using both traditional techniques and cutting-edge technology, including 3D and artificial intelligence, to create compelling stories. Its consistent presence in international festival selections, along with successful adaptations of popular webtoons, demonstrates remarkable creativity that continues to attract a growing global audience.

At the Animest.20 anniversary edition, audiences will be able to explore 26 stories, organized into three programs of Korean short films: a selection for children, I Can Do It, and a two-part retrospective of contemporary Korean animation: History of History and Space in Space.

Teaser: https://bit.ly/FocusCoreea

Focus Korea brings two landmark animated feature films to the big screens in Bucharest. Chun Tae-il: A Flame That Lives On (dir. Hong Jun-pyo, 2021), awarded the Contrechamp Jury Prize at the prestigious Annecy International Animation Film Festival in 2022, is an animated film based on the true story of Jeon Tae-il, a symbolic figure of the South Korean labor movement. Set in the 1960s and 1970s, when working conditions in factories were extremely harsh, the film follows Jeon Tae-il’s efforts to fight for workers’ basic rights. Using 2D animation, it has been widely praised by international critics for effectively conveying a serious and moving historical story.

The program also includes the animated blockbuster Seoul Station (2016), directed by Yeon Sang-ho, also responsible for the famous live-action zombie film Train to Busan (2016). Critically acclaimed as a social commentary on poverty and inequality in South Korea, Seoul Station serves as a prequel to Train to Busan, showing how the zombie outbreak began in Seoul. The story focuses on a group of marginalized characters—a homeless young woman, her boyfriend, and her father—trying to survive the chaos that quickly erupts around Seoul Station, where the epidemic started. Seoul Station is considered the first film in Yeon Sang-ho’s apocalyptic trilogy, followed by Train to Busan and Peninsula (2020).

Also from South Korea comes one of the five feature films in the Animest.20 official competition—Phenian / The Square, a romantic thriller exploring a forbidden love story between a Swedish diplomat, Isak, and a traffic police officer, Bok-joo. The film, awarded the Contrechamp Jury Prize at Annecy and Best Director at the Bucheon International Fantastic Film Festival (BIFAN) this year, is directed by Bo-Sol Kim, one of the special guests of Animest.20. Bo-Sol Kim studied at the Korean Academy of Film Arts (KAFA) and quickly became internationally recognized for her creative approach and socially resonant stories.

Another prominent name in Korean cinema is director Dahee Jeong, who will be present at Animest.20 and serve as a juror for the short film and student competitions. Her best-known films include Man on the Chair (2014), awarded the Crystal at Annecy, and The Empty (2016), winner of the Grand Prize at the Hiroshima International Animation Festival. These, along with seven other short films by the director, will be screened in a special retrospective at Animest.20, and Dahee Jeong will also host a masterclass as part of the industry events.

Alongside Bo-Sol Kim and Dahee Jeong, five more directors, producers, and festival organizers from South Korea—Yujin Choi, Jinkyu Jeon, Kangmin Kim, Byung A Han, and Sooyeon Shin—will be present in Bucharest.

The Korean animation retrospective at Animest is organized with the support of KIAFA – Korean Independent Animation Filmmakers Association.

Qvisten – The Invited Studio at Animest.20: Norwegian Animated Stories Travel to Bucharest

Every year, Animest presents a comprehensive showcase of an animation studio from another country. The 20th anniversary edition highlights Qvisten Animation, founded in 1994 in Oslo, Norway, by two young producers. The name “Qvisten” comes from the Norwegian word kvistloft (attic), where the studio was originally established. Their vision was to create content that captivates and becomes part of children’s childhood memories. After 30 years, the studio has grown to a team of around 80 artists and a portfolio of nearly 30 feature films, over 700 commercials, and 30 international awards.

Qvisten Studio continues to provide positive experiences for children and families through films, TV shows, games, and theme parks. In 2021, they founded the commercial department XTND to expand the studio’s intellectual properties, and in 2023, they launched the licensing agency Rights & Brands Norway in collaboration with Rights & Brands AB.

Among their animated productions featured in the Animest.20 program are the feature films Captain Sabertooth and the Countess of Grel (2025)—an animated adventure and action story involving thefts, kidnappings, pirates, and countesses; Louis & Luca: Mission to the Moon (2018)—a stop-motion animation hit in the Scandinavian box office, about Norway’s first mission to the moon led by a brilliant inventor; and the blockbuster Spermageddon (2024)—an adult animated musical comedy in the style of Sausage Party and South Park. All three productions have been presented at prestigious international festivals, including Annecy, Berlin, and Sarajevo, and are directed by Rasmus A. Sivertsen, co-founder and artistic director of Qvisten Animation Studio, who will attend the 20th edition of Animest in Bucharest.

Rasmus is one of the most prolific animation directors in Scandinavia: he studied animation at Volda University College and has a career spanning over 30 years, directing numerous films, TV series, and commercials. He has received multiple awards for his productions, including 15 feature films, winning the Amanda Award for Best Children’s Film multiple times for animations such as In the Forest of Huckybucky, Two Buddies and a Badger, and Louis & Luca and the Snow Machine.

Industry professionals and aspiring specialists will have the opportunity to meet director Rasmus A. Sivertsen at a special event dedicated to the studio and its productions. Younger cinephiles will also enjoy a selection of short films aimed at children, curated by the studio itself.

Teaser: https://bit.ly/QvistenAnimation