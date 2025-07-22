K not K Live in Bucharest: A Celebration of Musical Solidarity Through the “Bridges of Sound” Tour

On Tuesday, July 23, at 7:00 PM, the Atrium of the French Institute in Romania in Bucharest will resonate with the unique sounds of K not K, marking the final stop of their “Bridges of Sound – Solidarity Tour in Ukraine.” The concert features Romanian artist Valeriu Borcoș (composition, keyboards, vocals @ K not K) alongside a full formation of K not K and celebrates a powerful journey of connection, resilience, and cross-cultural collaboration.

Over the course of two weeks, Borcoș traveled through nine Ukrainian cities, partnering with local musicians to create and share music across borders. The culmination of these efforts will be presented in Bucharest through an eclectic performance blending electronic music, early 80s textures, and jazzy-oriental influences—a signature of K not K’s distinct sound.

Listen & explore more here

“Bridges of Sound is not just a music tour, but a gesture of connection, artistic resilience, and solidarity. Music does not stop at borders – and neither should human connections,”

— Valeriu Borcoș

Before the concert begins, Borcoș will share personal insights and stories from his tour, including details of his creative collaborations with Ukrainian artists.

Admission is free, and all music lovers are welcome.

The event serves as a preview for the upcoming second edition of the Ukrainian MusicLab 2025, a Europe-wide initiative that aims to support Ukrainian musicians and connect them to the broader European music scene.

More about the initiative: Ukrainian MusicLab 2025

Bulevardul Dacia 77, 020051 Bucharest, Romania

Duration: 2 hr

