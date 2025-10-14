KillerKings: The World’s First AI-Generated Royal Documentary

Killer Kings, billed as “the future of documentary television”, is a visually stunning six-part documentary series that examines history’s most infamous rulers through a narrative revolution: fully AI-powered reconstructions, original research and forensic investigation methods never before seen on television. After a sensational debut in the UK this summer, the series will air on Viasat History every Tuesday from 7 October at 9pm.

Produced by FirstLookTV in partnership with renowned AI studio Gennie, Killer Kings is billed as the first TV documentary series to use visual reconstructions generated entirely by AI – a first for TV documentary storytelling. Gennie’s proprietary generative workflow, powered by cutting-edge tools like Google’s Imagen and Dream Machine’s Ray 2, reconstructs lost worlds, royal courts, battlefields, and legendary characters with cinematic impact and scientific accuracy.

“We believe this is a major milestone not just for Gennie, but for the entire industry,” said Max Einhorn, CEO and co-founder of Gennie. “For the first time, producers can achieve cinematic-quality imagery without the time and cost constraints of traditional production, while maintaining historical and academic rigor.”

Narrated by Will Hanrahan, a respected voice in documentary filmmaking, Killer Kings is produced by FirstLookTV, renowned for its award-winning true-crime and crime series. The evidence and reconstructions in each episode are subjected to in-depth analysis by an international team of renowned historians, producers and subject matter experts to ensure the highest standards of accuracy and insight.

Guest contributions from leading European experts, including historians from Central and Eastern Europe and Claire Kennan from the University of London, who, in her participation in the project, praised the documentary as “a meticulous reassessment of the royal reputation”, add further depth and credibility. This fusion of pioneering technology, academic expertise and award-winning production gives the series both scientific rigour and captivating drama, setting it apart from traditional historical documentaries.

Killer Kings features legendary figures like Ivan the Terrible, bringing to life the history of Moscow, Kiev, and the entire region of Central and Eastern Europe, alongside Rome, Jerusalem, Rouen, Paris, London, and Nottingham. Each episode, conceived as a trial, brings a notorious monarch—whether Ivan the Terrible, Henry VIII, King John, Nero, Herod, or Caligula—before renowned historians, forensic experts, and investigative psychologists to publicly pronounce their bloody legacy. Imaginary courtroom sequences enhanced with artificial intelligence and captivating reenactments challenge centuries-old myths with new evidence, inviting viewers to judge: were these men truly “murderous kings” or simply products of violent times?

Hailed as a visual and narrative milestone, Killer Kings has been described as the future of documentary television – where accurate reporting, entertainment and technology come together. The series reinvents the genre with gripping dramatic storytelling, renowned experts and AI-generated imagery that portrays ancient power struggles with insight and grandeur. It is an unmissable TV event this fall season and an invitation for all viewers – not just history buffs – to experience the past like never before.

Killer Kings can be watched on Viasat History for six weeks, every Tuesday at 9:00 PM. Season: 1

Number of episodes: 6 × 60 min

Genre: Documentary / History / Biography / Technology

Original title: Killer Kings

Year: 2025