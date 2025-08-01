KINOdiseea Arrives in Cristian, Brașov County: 3 Days of Films and Family Fun, August 8–10
After 16 successful editions across the country, KINOdiseea – the International Film Festival for Young Audiences is making its way this summer to Cristian, Brașov County, between August 8–10, bringing open-air film screenings, creative workshops for kids, and educational experiences for the entire family.
For three midsummer days, Cristian’s central square will be transformed into an open-air cinema and a lively space of play, imagination, and creativity. The festival presents a curated selection of international films for children and teens – many of them Romanian premieres – awarded at prestigious festivals such as Annecy, Berlinale, or the Montreal International Children’s Film Festival, and screened outside the commercial circuit.
KINOdiseea Cristian Schedule
Friday, August 8
7:30 PM – 9:30 PM
-
Juggling with Ion Jianu
-
Balloon twisting with Marius Eugen Nedelea
-
Face painting by Smaranda Enache
-
Creative workshop for kids (ages 6–9) with Alina Tofan – collage, drawing, and storytelling in color
9:30 PM – Film Screening
“Migration” | Dir. Benjamin Renner & Guylo Homsy
⏱️ 82 min | ️ Romanian dubbed | Rated G
Synopsis: The Mallard family faces a dilemma—should they stay safe on their peaceful pond in New England or explore the wider world? Encouraged by adventurous stories from migratory ducks, they set off on a thrilling journey to Jamaica via New York City.
️ Watch trailer
Saturday, August 9
7:30 PM – 9:30 PM
-
Juggling with Ion Jianu
-
Balloon twisting with Marius Eugen Nedelea
-
Face painting by Smaranda Enache – colorful characters, magical animals, and painted smiles
-
Creative workshop for kids (ages 6–9) with Alina Tofan – collage, drawing, and colorful stories
8:30 PM – 9:15 PM
-
Teo Magic Show – an interactive family magic performance filled with surprises and unforgettable tricks
9:30 PM – Film Screening
“The Pink Robot” | Dir. Chris Sanders
⏱️ 101 min | ️ Romanian dubbed | Rated G
Synopsis: After a shipwreck, Roz, a smart robot, finds herself stranded on a deserted island. To survive, she forms a bond with the local animals and takes care of an orphaned gosling.
️ Watch trailer
Sunday, August 10
7:30 PM – 9:30 PM
-
Juggling with Ion Jianu
-
Balloon twisting with Marius Eugen Nedelea
-
Face painting by Smaranda Enache – colorful characters, magical animals, and painted smiles
-
Creative workshop for kids (ages 6–9) with Alina Tofan – collage, drawing, and colorful stories
9:30 PM – Film Screening
“Moonbound” | Dir. Ali Samadi Ahadi
⏱️ 85 min | ️ Romanian dubbed | Rated G
Synopsis: When Peter embarks on a magical quest to rescue his little sister Anne, who was kidnapped by the Moon Man, he must brave cosmic landscapes and race along the Milky Way. Along the way, he meets Mr. Sandman and must outpace the mischievous Spirits of Nature to reach the Night Fairy’s castle.
️ Watch trailer
KINOdiseea brings, year after year, not just inspiring and educational films, but also activities that revive the joy of play and spark creativity—a heartfelt invitation to rediscover the simple delight of being a child, no matter your age.
The International Film Festival for Young Audiences – KINOdiseea is organized by the Metropolis Cultural Association, a proud member of the Europa Cinemas network.
