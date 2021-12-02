KISS, Whitesnake and Powerwolf to perform in Romania next year

After almost a three-year break, Rock The City Festival will return in Romania next year with its 11th edition. On July 16, 2022, Rock The City presents two rock music legends – KISS and WHITESNAKE, both on their audio tour. Tickets go on sale on December 3 on www.iabilet.ro and in the iaBilet network. The presence of the KISS group will be a premiere for Romania and will be the last opportunity to see them live under the auspices of End Of The Road, which will end a 49-year career!

KISS started in 1973 in New York, being soon considered one of the most spectacular rock bands and, at the same time, the band that revolutionized the concept of live rock events. KISS is one of the best-selling bands in the world, with over 100 million albums sold. Moreover, KISS is ranked first among American bands with the most gold-plated record products, 30 in number. Of their albums, 13 were platinum-plated, and three of them are multi-platinum. On April 10, 2014, Kiss was inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame.

Along with KISS, another important name in the history of rock music will say goodbye to the Romanian public on July 16, 2022 and it is about WHITESNAKE, who will end his live career after a 44-year activity, all under the suggestive name The Farewell Tour.

In addition to the Kiss and Whitesnake shows, one of the most appreciated German bands of the moment, POWERWOLF, will perform its first show in Romania.

Rock The City 2022 will be held on July 16, 2022 in parking lot A of the Romexpo complex, the event being presented by D&D East Entertainment and Marcel Avram.

Ticket prices

Normal circle – 270 RON (promotional price 230 RON first 2500 tickets).

Golden circle – 440 RON (promotional price 350 RON first 1000 tickets).

Diamond circle – 600 RONVIP Grandstand – 700 RON

After the promotional tickets for Normal (2500 tickets) and Golden Circle (1000 tickets) are sold out, the ticket price will be 270 RON for Normal Circle and 440 RON for Golden circle.