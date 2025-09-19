On Saturday, September 20, during the first edition of the “Apolodor” Festival of Literature for Children and Teenagers, De Basm – The Association of Writers for Children and Teenagers will launch KitLit, a guide for teachers featuring playful lesson plans inspired by contemporary children’s literature.

The event will take place at the Casa Corpului Didactic in Botoșani on Saturday, September 20, from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM, with six of the twenty co-authors in attendance – Adina Rosetti, Dan Ungureanu, Florin Bican, Alex Moldovan, Mihai Mănescu, and Luminița Corneanu, who will also moderate the discussion, alongside Isabella Cantemir, a documentalist at Casa Corpului Didactic Botoșani. Teachers, librarians, and trainers can participate by registering for the event until Friday, September 19.

KitLit – Playful Lesson Plans Based on Contemporary Children’s Literature is an educational tool developed by 20 contemporary authors in collaboration with teachers for primary school students from 11 schools across Romania. Over the past six months, a series of workshops with primary school students led to the creation of 20 teaching scenarios, easy to implement in classrooms for Romanian language, arts, science, history, civic education, and more.

KitLit – Playful Lesson Plans Based on Contemporary Children’s Literature is freely accessible on the De Basm website. Additionally, thanks to support from Grupul Editorial ART, 500 printed copies will be distributed in the coming weeks to partner teachers and schools, as well as participants in training workshops held in October, in partnership with Casa Corpului Didactic Bucharest.

“With KitLit, we aim to make classroom lessons dynamic and participatory: children will read, role-play, engage in dialogue, move, draw, laugh, explore nature – in short, live the literature. School should be a lively place, a living community where ideas take root through dialogue and curiosity,” says the De Basm team.

“KitLit – Playful Lesson Plans Based on Contemporary Children’s Literature is a resource that can help stimulate children’s interest in reading. Twenty contemporary authors offer 20 lesson plans based on 20 children’s books. The scenarios involve reading, play, dialogue, interactivity, integrated approaches, critical thinking, teamwork as well as individual work, collaboration with families – in short, learning,” adds Casa Corpului Didactic Bucharest, a KitLit project partner.

The event is part of the project “KitLit – Playful Lesson Plans Inspired by Contemporary Children’s Literature”, organized by De Basm – The Association of Writers for Children and Teenagers in Romania, in partnership with Grupul Editorial ART and supported by the National Cultural Fund Administration (AFCN). The project aims to promote reading among children from diverse backgrounds with varying access to cultural resources. Through wide dissemination of the pedagogical kit and continuous teacher training, KitLit seeks to optimize limited resources and transform them into valuable educational tools with long-term impact.



De Basm – The Association of Writers for Children and Teenagers in Romania is a non-governmental organization founded in 2018 to promote contemporary Romanian literature for children and teenagers effectively. The association represents the institutional interests of children’s authors and carries out cultural-educational programs to promote, encourage, and connect Romanian contemporary literature to the international scene. One of De Basm’s priorities is making contemporary literature accessible to children and parents in culturally disadvantaged areas.

The KitLit project is supported by the National Cultural Fund Administration (AFCN). It does not necessarily reflect AFCN’s position. AFCN is not responsible for the content of the project or how the results may be used; these are entirely the responsibility of the funding recipient.