Krzysztof Kieślowski retrospective at TIFF 2022

Polish director and screenwriter Krzysztof Kieślowski will be celebrated at the 21st edition of the Transylvania International Film Festival with an extensive retrospective on the occasion of the commemoration, in 2021, of the 80th anniversary of the filmmaker’s birth. On June 17-26, ten of his most acclaimed works will be on display in the Krzysztof Kieślowski Close-up section as part of a special program dedicated to Polish cinema, one of the two countries invited to this edition of festival.

A keen observer of human feelings and a master of the so-called “cinema of moral unrest,” Kieślowski was born in Warsaw in 1941, graduated from the prestigious Łódź Film School, and began his career as a documentary filmmaker. “Everybody wants to change the world whenever they make the effort to do something. I never thought the world could be literally changed. I rather felt that she could be described.”

After a first fiction film for the television, Kieślowski signs The Scar in 1976, considered his real debut movie, a sample of social realism shot as a documentary, which catches the barrier between citizens and authorities on the background of a small town threatened by a deficient industrial project.

In Camera Buff, 1979, awarded with the Big Prize in Moscow, the Polish director approaches such topics as the role of art worldwide, censorship and the price of creation freedom, following the story of an amateur cameraman who opposes the idea of manipulating the reality through images.

Censorship had a direct impact in Kieślowski’s work, as many of his films were amended or just banned, upon the request oft he Polish Government back then.

A film with such a fate was Blind Chance, 1981, which presents three possible consequences of the same trivial incident, the chase of a man to catch the train, a movie that was on the big screen only in 1987.

Kieślowski’s last four feature films, presented at TIFF in restored 4K versions, brought him the title of one of the most praised authors of the international cinema: The Double Life of Véronique, 1992, the story of two identical women who do not know each other, but between whom there is a mysterious emotional bond, as well as the trilogy Three Colors – Blue, White, Red, inspired by the colours of the French flag, starring Juliette Binoche, Julie Delpy or Jean-Louis Trintignant.

These three movies, along with which the director announced his intention to retire from the cinema industry, secured an impressive number of nominations and international awards: The Golden Lion at Venice (Blue, 1993), the Golden Bear at Berlin (White, 1994) and three Oscar nominations (Red, 1995).

In 1996, his sudden disappearance, at just 56 years old, shocked the entire film world, which today considers him one of the most influential European directors of the era, with a unique contribution of over 40 titles to world cinema.