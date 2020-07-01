La Gomera, the big winner of Gopo 2020 Awards

The Gopo Awards 2020 have been granted early this week within an open-air gala prompted by the pandemic. “La Gomera” directed by Corneliu Porumboiu has been the big winner, grabbing 9 trophies, including the award for the best director, for the best feature film, for the best supporting actor and actress, for the best script, for the best picture, for the best film editing.

“I haven’t learned to whistle after all, but I wrote a pretty well script”, said director Corneliu Porumboiu.

Iulian Postelnicu was awarded for the best leading actor in “Arrest”, while Judith State for the best leading actress in the movie “Monsters”.

The best supporting actor award was granted to Istvan Teglas, for “La Gomera” and the best supporting actress was Rodica Lazar, also for her part in “La Gomera”.