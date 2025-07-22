Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

This August, from the 14th to the 17th, the Cantacuzino Estate in Florești, Prahova becomes the epicenter of a musical and cultural experience that goes far beyond a traditional festival. Set against a breathtaking natural backdrop and 19th-century architecture, LAROCK Music Festival returns for its third edition – ready to host over 75 artists from Romania and abroad, turning each day into a full-on adventure.

With six unique stages, each with its own identity, vibe, and genre, LAROCK 2025 promises something for every kind of music lover:

Main Stage – The heart of the festival, featuring international and local headliners in explosive, high-energy shows.

(Line-up: Dubioza Kolektiv, Skindred, Subcarpați, Dirty Shirt, Synsnake, Luna Amară, Robin and the Backstabbers, Coma, Vicii, The Kryptonite Sparks, and more)

⚡ The Tower – A suspended stage with futuristic beats, light shows, and electrifying DJ sets.

(DJs include Toesup, Dj Antenna, Cabi Mic aka Cabral Ibacka, Tripolar, DJ Iulio, Dj Seba)

The Pit – For hardcore souls! A dedicated space for metalheads, mosh pits, and adrenaline.

(With bands like Trooper, Il Niño, Implant pentru Refuz, Scarlet Aura, Kaizer, Awake the Demons)

Avangard Stage – A live rock battle! 12 bands from all over Romania compete for €10,000 in prizes.

Discovery Stage – For explorers of sound. Discover new talents and future headliners in an intimate, authentic setting.

(Featuring Bocaseca, Cred că sunt Extraterestru, Zona 9, Underwaves, Swamp Dump, and many more)

The Balkan Stage – With Damian & Brothers and S.A.R.S., get ready for a Balkan party vibe!

️ Tickets & Access

Festival passes start from 200 lei, with day tickets and all options available at:

https://larockfestival.ro

Children under 14 enter for free (with a parent).

Teens over 16 can attend with a valid ticket and written parental consent.

More Than Music: An Immersive Experience

LAROCK is not just about music – it’s a full-blown festival experience with:

Hot air balloon rides over the Prahova landscape

Helicopter tours (from 900 lei/person for 30 min)

ATV & off-road tracks , bungee jumping, horseback riding ️

Fitness, yoga & wellness zones

Fun activations and a dedicated kids’ area

Overnight guests can choose between camping, pre-set tents, or fully equipped glamping options. Transportation is easy with shuttles from Ploiești and plenty of parking for drivers.

In the expanded food & drink area, you’ll find a wide variety of local and international cuisines to satisfy every craving.

A Word from the Organizers

“LAROCK has grown with its audience – from a rock festival to a celebration of diverse music genres and experiences. It’s close to Bucharest, but far enough to escape into nature. Cantacuzino Estate is the perfect setting for music, freedom, and unforgettable moments,” said Andrei Năstase, co-founder of LAROCK.