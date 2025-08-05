LAROCK, the festival that brings together people, bands, and shared passions, is preparing to open the gates of Cantacuzino Estate in Florești, Prahova, to create new emotions and legendary moments. Over 75 bands will perform across six stages between August 14–17, delivering an atmosphere you won’t find anywhere else in Romania.

The LAROCK festival schedule is now available on the official website www.larock.ro, allowing fans to explore the full lineup and choose from dozens of activities.

During the four-day festival, participants will see top acts like Dubioza Kolektiv, Skindred, Subcarpați & Dope D.O.D., Dirty Shirt, Luna Amară, Coma, Robin and the Backstabbers, and many others. The festival promises four days of pure energy, ranging from alternative rock and metal to unexpected genre fusions. The Avangard and Discovery Stage areas will also give emerging artists the chance to shine in front of the public.

“LAROCK is more than just a music festival – it’s a space for freedom, discovery, and community. This year, we’ve put together an edition that brings top artists, surprising activations, and unforgettable experiences for all participants,” said Andrei Năstase, LAROCK co-founder.

Main Festival Activations & Experiences

LAROCK is not just about music. The vast space of the Cantacuzino Estate accommodates a wide range of festival-related activities, transforming the event into a full-day immersive experience.

From a Sports & Fitness Zone and a panoramic wheel, to Retro Cars, an open-air library, hammock chill zones, local artisan booths, and brand activations from partners like BIC, STR8, Banca Transilvania, Nepi Rockcastle, and CSR Zone.

Those seeking thrill can enjoy paintball, bungee jumping, ATV races, hot air balloon rides, or helicopter flights. Meanwhile, family zones offer activities like face painting, horse riding, and children’s playgrounds.

Camping & Glamping Info

The camping area is equipped with essential facilities, including showers, eco-toilets, and device charging stations.

Access to the camping zone is via special tickets available on the official festival site, with prices starting at 200 lei for DIY tents. Camping passes are nearly sold out.

Easy Access from Ploiești by Shuttle Buses

LAROCK organizers are providing hourly shuttle buses between Ploiești (Esplanade of the Palace of Culture) and the festival site, operating 8AM to 4AM throughout the four days. Additional shuttles may be added based on demand.

If you choose to drive, there are 3,300 parking spots available for cars and motorcycles. A parking pass is 60 lei for all four days or 20 lei for single-entry access. All parking areas are well-lit and clearly marked.

Payments & Wristbands

The LAROCK payment system, powered by Banca Transilvania, uses wristbands given to each participant at the entrance. These wristbands are the only accepted payment method within the festival grounds and can be topped up at designated top-up points, using cash or card.

Participants are encouraged to read and respect the festival rules, available on the website. Everyone should review the list of prohibited items and ensure they do not bring any banned items to the event.

Use of drones or flying devices is strictly prohibited for safety and privacy reasons. Violators may be removed from the festival, and any banned items will be confiscated by security.

Children under 16 years old can attend only when accompanied by an adult and with a valid ticket. For children under 14, entry is free, but they must be registered at the access points.

Last Tickets & Passes Still Available

Tickets and passes are still available online, with prices starting at 200 lei for full festival passes. Day tickets are also available at: https://www.larock.ro