On May 25, Sala Radio will host a one-of-a-kind event: Cinestezia Symphonic, the first cinematic pop symphonic concert in Romania. Conceived and entirely composed by Leyah, the first Romanian artist to bring this genre to the public, the show brings together 70 musicians, cutting-edge visual technology, and a modern sound that reinterprets classical music in a contemporary language, accessible to everyone.

The project offers a musical experience tailored to the new generation. According to the Cultural Consumption Barometer (2022), 90% of young people have never attended a classical music concert. Cinestezia Symphonic responds to this disconnect with a fresh format: film music, pop rhythms, grand orchestrations, voice, piano, and new media art create a vivid, emotional narrative.

A concert like a film – music, image, emotion

Cinestezia Symphonic offers a full experience, where sound becomes image and music tells a story. Leyah – composer, pianist, and singer – will perform live alongside the Symphactory Strings orchestra, choir, drums, and bass, under the baton of renowned conductor Tiberiu Soare. The original music will come to life through orchestrations by John Walton (South Africa).

The show will be enriched by spectacular visuals created by H3 Creative Tech, turning the concert into a synesthetic journey – where sound and image merge into a deep, immersive experience.

A bridge between generations

This is the first time a Romanian artist creates a concert in this style. Cinestezia Symphonic opens new perspectives on orchestral music, bringing it closer to a wider audience. By blending classical and pop music, the concert celebrates emotion, artistic courage, and innovation.

“I often wonder how many young people have ever stepped into Sala Radio. For many, this will be their first time. And I want this first encounter with such a symbolic place for classical music to be filled with emotion, not distance. Cinestezia Symphonic does exactly that – it brings classical music into a form where you don’t feel overwhelmed, but embraced. It’s a bridge between worlds. I want every young person who comes to this concert to leave with a full heart, feeling that this music is for them too.” – says Leyah.

Tickets for Cinestezia Symphonic are available at eventim.ro: https://www.eventim.ro/ro/bilete/cinestezia-symphonic-bucuresti-sala-radio-672167/

Cinestezia Symphonic is a project co-financed by the Administration of the National Cultural Fund. The project does not necessarily represent the position of the Administration of the National Cultural Fund. AFCN is not responsible for the content of the project or how its results may be used. These are entirely the responsibility of the funding beneficiary.Leyah (Magdalena Diana Marica) is a composer, singer, and pianist, the first artist in Romania to bring the cinematic pop style to the national stage. Raised in Craiova and shaped by classical music, Leyah began studying piano at the age of five and started exploring cinematic music in 2021. In 2024, she held her first tour, “Cinestezia,” a unique musical experience blending the emotional depth of film music with pop sensitivity. Throughout her career, she has participated in major events such as Eurovision, the George Enescu Festival, and Romanian Creative Week.