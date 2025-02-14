Social media platforms are radically transforming the way young people choose what to read. The BookTok phenomenon, which dominates TikTok with viral literary recommendations, has redefined bestsellers in recent years, and data from Libris, a leading bookstore in Romania, confirms this trend: young people read love stories, in Romanian or English, inspired by online trends.

According to Libris data, the Young Adult category has grown by almost 20% compared to last year, as have books in English, while romance dominates the charts – 80% of the best-selling books in English are love stories. At the same time, romantasy – a blend of fantasy and romance – is the new phenomenon that is taking Generation Z readers by storm, strongly fueled by TikTok’s virality. This trend is also reflected in sales, with nearly 1 in 3 romance books in the Young Adult segment featuring a storyline at the intersection of fantasy and romance, with well-built worlds infused with magic and dystopian political systems.

TikTok Sets the Trends: 7 out of 10 Books in English Are Boosted by BookTok

Social media continues to have a strong influence on reading choices, and BookTok has become one of the most important factors in popularizing certain titles. Over 70% of the top 100 best-selling books in English on Libris.ro are popular thanks to BookTok, a sign that viral recommendations and TikTok’s active reading community have a direct impact on the book market. Series like “Once Upon a Broken Heart” by Stephanie Garber or “Twisted” by Ana Huang have become true literary phenomena, propelled by online communities. Hashtags associated with genres like romance, fantasy, and romantasy garner billions of views, and emotional reader reviews contribute to increasing book sales.

We are seeing a significant shift in young people’s reading behavior – their inspiration comes from social media, and their literary choices are strongly influenced by viral trends. Young Adult and romance have grown above average, proving that, regardless of format, love stories continue to captivate generations. And while BookTok may prioritize popularity over literary complexity, social platforms manage to bring new generations of readers closer to books. A surprising example is the resurgence of Dostoevsky’s classic White Nights, which became a bestseller among young people after going viral on TikTok. And White Nights is not the only classic title to top the charts due to TikTok – The Catcher in the Rye ranked first in the Young Adult category in 2024,” says Loredana Tudor, Marketing Manager at Libris (photo).

“Romantasy” – The Phenomenon Captivating Generation Z Readers

According to the renowned VML Intelligence report “The Future 100: 2025”, the romantasy genre continues to reinvent itself, attracting readers from diverse backgrounds and offering new perspectives on love.

In the United States, sales of romance books reached 39 million copies in 2023, nearly doubling compared to 2020. Experts believe that BookTok plays a major role in this growth by popularizing subgenres such as romantasy and contemporary romance, turning love stories into global literary sensations.

Additionally, new generations seek more than just escapism in literature – they also look for relationship models that reflect their emotional and social realities. According to behavioral psychologist Jo Hemmings, “these fantasies respond to deep emotional needs, reflecting a changing world and a recalibration of how intimacy is perceived and experienced.”

“This trend shows that while the online world is redefining how we consume content, the desire to discover intense and captivating love stories is at its peak. Of course, BookTok doesn’t just set trends—it can also turn reading into a competition: how many titles you can read, how fast, and how impressive your Goodreads list looks. This can push short, easily digestible books to the top instead of more complex works”, adds Loredana Tudor.

Viral Titles Are the First to Be Added to Shopping Carts: English Books See +20% Growth

Curiosity and impatience drive young people to choose English-language books more often, especially when certain volumes have yet to be translated. Film adaptations also play an important role in their reading decisions, bringing books to the forefront and quickly turning them into literary phenomena.

With the increasing demand, the English Books category has grown steadily on Libris over the past few years, and currently, the website lists nearly 755,000 English-language titles. Local stocks of English books were expanded last year to accommodate the rising interest among young readers.

“Young people no longer see language as a barrier, and once they discover a series that captivates them, they are eager and curious to continue reading in English without waiting for a translation. We are keeping this trend in mind and continue to expand our selection of English-language books while optimizing availability, maintaining the accelerated growth in this segment,” adds Loredana Tudor.

