“Life Will Win” European Tour in Ukraine’s Support Reaches Bucharest on June 18

Bucharest joins European cities hosting the European “Life Will Win” Tournament, a charity event designed to raise funds for medical equipment in Ukrainian hospitals, but also to support Ukrainian artists and support Ukraine’s accession to the European Union. The tour takes place in the main markets of major European capitals or cities in Poland, the Czech Republic, Austria, Germany, Italy and Spain, which will become a venue for Ukrainian music and culture.

The concert in Bucharest takes place on Saturday, June 18, at 19:00, in “George Enescu” Square, at the initiative of the Embassy of Ukraine in Bucharest, with the support of Bucharest City Hall and ARCUB – Cultural Center of Bucharest.

The “Life Will Win” European Tour aims to unite Europeans and Ukrainians abroad and raise funds to support Ukraine, which now defends not only its own freedom, but also its security and democratic and free future for the whole of Europe. The tour began in Poland, in Warsaw, with two concerts, on June 10 and 12, and has so far gathered thousands of people.

The event map includes major European capitals and cities, including: Prague (Czech Republic) – June 13, Budapest (Hungary) – June 16, Vienna (Austria) – June 17, Bucharest (Romania) – June 18, Berlin (Germany) – 20 June, Florence (Italy) – 21 June, Madrid (Spain) – 22 June and Cascais (Portugal) – 23 June.

Well-known artists will perform not only in Ukraine, but also beyond its borders on the stage “Life Will Win”: MONATIK, Vopli Vidopliasova, Pianoboy, Wellboy, Alina Pash and others, and those present will be able to listen to the most exciting songs from “Evening Quarter ”played by actors Kvartal 95 Studio, a famous Ukrainian company, creator of many highly acclaimed comedy shows.

The hosts of the concerts will also be actors of Kvartal 95 Studio, along with Yevhen Koshovy, Olena Kravets, Oleksandr Pikalov and the Ukrainian TV presenter and actress Daria Tregubova.

Participation in the event is free, but during the event donations can be made by scanning a QR code. All funds raised during the concerts will be donated to cover Ukraine’s humanitarian needs.