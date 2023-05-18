LIL PUMP to perform at NEVERSEA

The American rapper and composer LIL PUMP is taking to the main stage of the festival this year, for the first time at NEVERSEA. The biggest festival on a beach in Europe takes place between July 6-9, on Neversea Beach in Constanța. For the 4 days and 4 nights, more than 150 top artists and DJs, at national and international level, and tens of thousands of fans from Romania and abroad are expected.

Gazzy Garcia, known by his stage name Lil Pump, is one of the biggest artists in the rap genre. Lil Pump is mostly appreciated because of his rise on the streaming platform SoundCloud. The artist integrated into his music elements from the minimalist genre, a detail that is in antithesis with his hyperactive personality.

He became a key player in the rap spectrum in 2017, the year he released his debut album titled ‘Lil Pump’. With “Gucci Gang”, the promotional single for this record, it debuted directly at number 3 on the official US Billboard Hot 100 chart, and the song was certified five Platinum Discs for record sales. This was followed by “Welcome To The Party”, a single on which he collaborated with French Montana and Zhavia Ward, included in the soundtrack of the blockbuster “Deadpool 2”.

With a huge following worldwide, the American rapper continued to dominate the charts in 2019, when he released his second career album: “Harverd Dropout”, with which he took the place 7 in the Billboard 200, a ranking dedicated to album sales. This year, Lil Pump also impressed music critics with his new album ‘Lil Pump 2’, receiving mostly positive reviews.

Lil Pump will be sharing the NEVERSEA festival stage this year with top artists and DJs including: J Balvin, Lil Uzi Vert, CKay, Alok, Claptone, Don Diablo, Lost Frequencies, Steve Aoki, Timmy Trumpet, Tujamo, Morten, Paul Kalkbrenner, Salvatore Ganacci, the duo Vini Vici and many more.

The NEVERSEA festival is in its anniversary edition this year, so it promises to offer all the participants of the event an unforgettable experience. In addition to the artists and DJs expected by tens of thousands of fans, the show will be complemented by light shows, fireworks, street artists and dancers, spectacular sets, acrobats and many other surprises, which will make those present fall in love with summer and live 4 days and 4 nights like a dream vacation.

The Black Sea Festival takes place between July 6-9, 2023, and all those interested are invited to purchase their entrance tickets on the official website: neversea.com. Tickets can be bought in full, but also in installments, through the Extasy app. The organizers have also launched packages for the group, and for young people under 21 years of age a dedicated campaign, UNDER21, with subscriptions at a special price.