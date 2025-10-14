Live Classical Music Concerts for Babies, Pregnant Women & Families
Classical Music Comes to the Youngest Listeners This Fall: Classic Unlimited Launches Classic for Babies, a special project for pregnant women, parents, and babies aged 0–12 months.
Interactive concerts will take place in Cluj-Napoca, Sibiu, and Târgu Mureș, with two sessions per day, designed to give parents flexibility and little ones a safe, stimulating environment. Attendance is free with online reservation: kids.classicunlimited.ro/classic-for-babies
“Classic for Babies is an experiment exploring first musical encounters and parent-child bonding. Each session is a unique sensory experience bringing joy and relaxation to both babies and parents. Here, parents can attend without worrying about disturbing others,” says pianist and project founder Bogdan Vaida.
A Memorable First Live Concert for Little Ones
Sessions feature playful rhythms, harmonies, and sounds suitable for infants, while parents enjoy quality time in a relaxed, family-friendly atmosphere. Each 30-minute concert is designed to stimulate the senses of the youngest audience and bring moments of joy and relaxation to parents and expectant mothers.
Bogdan Vaida will perform a delicate, soothing repertoire including works by W. A. Mozart, Brahms, Bach, Scarlatti, Ciprian Pop, and Șerban Marcu. The venues are set up to allow babies to play, move, coo, and explore freely—no one will be disturbed.
Research shows early exposure to classical music benefits children by stimulating cognitive and emotional development and strengthening the parent-child bond through shared musical experiences.
Concert Schedule – Classic for Babies
In the three cities where the project debuts this fall, concerts will be held in the morning and afternoon, giving parents the option to choose the most convenient time. Participants can reserve one session per booking:
-
Sibiu: November 3, Forumul German, Sala Oglinzilor
-
Târgu-Mureș: November 7, Studium Hub
-
Cluj-Napoca: November 9, Pavilionul Tinerilor, Parcul Feroviarilor
Access is free, but seats are limited. Reserve online: kids.classicunlimited.ro/classic-for-babies
Since 2017, Classic Unlimited has brought classical music closer to people in unique locations, small communities, or cities where such experiences are rare. Classic for Kids brings classical music into schools and offers concerts and music workshops for children. Classic for Babies is a special extension of the project, dedicated to the youngest music lovers, turning their first encounters with music into an enriching and joyful experience.
Co-funded by the National Cultural Fund Administration (AFCN).
