“Lives, not Grades” documentary by Romanian Daniel Druhora wins Emmy at 74th Annual Los Angeles Area Emmy Awards

“Lives, Not Grades”, a documentary made by Daniel Druhora, a Romanian living in Los Angeles, won the Emmy Award in the regional competition in Los Angeles 2022. The award was won in the category of the best independent program. Daniel Druhora has emigrated to the U.S. right after the anti-communist Revolution in Romania, more than 30 years ago.

The documentary tells the story of 36 USC (University of Southern California) students who travel to the largest refugee camp in Europe with the hope of providing innovative solutions to the tens of thousands of refugees on the Greek island of Lesvos. Students in the university’s Innovation for Global Crises program apply principles of engineering, design and entrepreneurship to solve the problems of communities at the center of global crises.

The Emmy award was granted for the best independent programme, within the 74th Annual Los Angeles Area Emmy Awards. “Lives, not Grades” will hit the theaters in Romania on September 17, in Cluj-Napoca, in the presence of Daniel Druhora.

“Throughout the film, USC students focused on issues related to sanitation, shelter, electricity and education for the more than 20,000 refugees in Camp Moria – a place described by locals as ‘hell on earth,” says Daniel Druhora, who wrote the script, co-produced and directed the documentary.

Trailer is available here.