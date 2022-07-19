Living Rock, the alternative music festival on the Tuzla wild beach, announces its complete line-up

Living Rock, the only alternative music festival by the sea, which will take place on the weekend of August 19-21, on Tuzla beach, has announced its final line-up. Balthazar, Vita de Vie, The Mono Jacks, byron, Luna Amară and many others will take the stage of the festival to the delight of all lovers of the sea and alternative music.

Unlike previous editions, when the headliners were local artists, the festival brings in line-up this year as headliner a band from abroad; the famous Belgian band Balthazar returns to Romania, where it already has a large community of fans. Besides them, on Tuzla beach will perform byron, The Mono Jacks, Robin and the Backstabbers, Vine, Coma, Bitter Moon, Piqued Jacks (Italy), Silent Strike, Luiza Zan & Gyárfás István, Bogdan Simion & Fiddlers Silk, Amadeus, Mr. Goe, Oigăn + Doru, Toulouse Lautrec and E.M.I.L.

Until the festival, you can send your friends free postcards to call them with you on Tuzla beach! On the Pink Post website – pinkpost.ro/cartepostala/ – you can choose one of the images captured by the photographer Cătălin Georgescu right on the beach, in the festival space, and turn it into a unique invitation. This way you will get a marine memory, delivered in mailboxes by Pink Post, the largest private postal service operator in Romania.

Passes are put up for sale at iabilet.ro, while further details about the Living Rock festival are available here. Camping is allows on the spot after buying the camping ticket in advance, separately from the festival pass. There is also a parking for trailers, with access for those who bought a parking ticket.