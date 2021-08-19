Living Rock, the only alternative rock festival by the sea, kicks off

Living Rock, the only alternative rock festival by the sea, takes place between August 20 and 22, on one of the most beautiful beaches in Romania – Tuzla beach. There is only one day left until the most beloved bands on the rock music scene in Romania will perform from the early hours of the morning until late at night.

Access to the festival is based on a one-day ticket or a three-day subscription, along with the COVID-19 vaccination certificate or negative test. People who are not vaccinated (or did not get the vaccine in time) will be tested daily at the entrance to the festival. For season ticket holders, the first test is provided by tazz by eMAG and is free. The following tests will cost 30 lei each.

Participants who have purchased festival passes have free access to the campsite.

Tickets and passes are available on iabilet.ro – https://www.iabilet.ro/bilete-living-rock-2021-63843/. the tickets and subscriptions purchased last year for the 2020 edition remain valid for the 2021 edition as well.

Full schedule

Friday, August 20



Night concerts – 7PM

Melting Dice

Rockabella

Grimus

COMA

Vița de Vie

Saturday, August 21



Morning concerts – 8AM

Robin and the Backstabbers

Noon concerts – 2PM

Dimitri’s Bats

ZMEI3

Night concerts- 8:30PM

Theodore (GR)

Jurjak

URMA

The Mono Jacks

Sunday, August 22



Noon concerts – 2PM

Toulouse Lautrec

Lucia

The Kryptonite Sparks

Night concerts- 7PM

Alex & The Fat Penguins

Pinholes

byron

Alternosfera

How do you get there?

1. By car – Arrived in Tuzla on DN, at the roundabout go on Str. Mills and follow the signs for Str. Pasajului, Str. Farului, Str. Nicolae Titulescu, Str. I. L. Caragiale, Str. Ioan Budai-Deleanu and then you reach the festival area. Parking is located right at the entrance to the festival and is free.

2. By train to Eforie Sud or Costinesti stations, from where you can takea taxi to Living Rock Festival (Dakini Beach) – the price should be about 5 lei / km, and a ride around 30-50 lei .

More details about Living Rock festival are available at https://web.facebook.com/events/542117120499162/ and on livingrock.ro.