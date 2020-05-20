LP reschedules the gig in Bucharest for July 2021

The concert hat LP should have performed this summer in Bucharest is postponed for July next year due to safety reasons prompted by the novel coronavirus.

LP will perform at Arenele Romane in Bucharest on July 11, 2021.

“We know that LP fans are waiting for this gig, but the safety of the audience and of all those involved in this event represents the highest priorities for us now. That’s why, together with the artist and her staff, we decided to postpone the show for the summer of next year”, the Events promoter announced.

Famous for hits like”Lost On You”, “Muddy Waters” and “When We’re High”, from the artist’s fifth album, LP will also delight her fans with other songs from her latest album.



Tickets that have already been purchased will remain valid for the new date of the concert next year. Tickets are available here.