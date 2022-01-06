“Lucia di Lammermoor” directed by Andrei Serban, the first event at Bucharest National Opera this year

“Lucia di Lammermoor” by Gaetano Donizetti, directed by Andrei Șerban, performed in the repertoire of the Bucharest National Opera is the first event of the year on the stage of the Bucharest National Opera. After the success of the two memorable productions at the Chicago Opera and the Opéra Bastille in Paris, Andrei Șerban returned to the work composed by Gaetano Donizetti at the Bucharest National Opera. After an absence of four years from the repertoire, at the request of the public, the show signed by Andrei Șerban comes out again.

The performances of the show – event are scheduled for January 12 and 13, 2022, starting with 18:30, the orchestra, choir and ballet ensemble of the Bucharest National Opera performing under the baton of conductor Iurie Florea. The set is signed by Octavian Neculai and the costumes by Lia Manțoc. Spectators are invited to enjoy an exceptional cast: Lucia Ashton: Veronica Anuşca / Cristina Maria Oltean; Lord Enrico Ashton: Adrian Mărcan / Alexandru Constantin; Sir Edgardo di Ravenswood: Florin Guzgă – invitat / Liviu Indricău; Lord Arthur Bucklaw: Andrei Lazarus; Raimondo Bidebent: Leonard Bernad / Dan Popescu; Alisa: Sorana Negrea / Florena Radu – guest; Norman: Valentin Racoveanu.

„Lucia di Lammermoor” by Donizetti is a masterpiece of the Italian Romanticism, one of the greatest belcanto works.

Based on the Walter Scott’s novel, „Bride of Lammermoor”, Donizetti’s work tells the thrilling love story of Lucia and of two conflicting camps. Enrico finds out that his sister, Lucia, is in love with Edgardo, his family’s mortal enemy.

But as the political and economic situation is at crisiso, Enrico wants Lucia to get married to tycoon Arturo.

Waiting for the secret meeting with Edgardo, Lucia tells a bad dream to Alisa, her companion, but she rejects the premonition, convinced that love will triumph. The lovers are engaged in an impromptu ceremony, b efore Edgardo goes on a mission, remaining firm in the decision to continue the revenge action against the family.

Tickets are available at http://tickets.operanb.ro/ and at the box office of Bucharest National Opera.