The National Chamber Choir “Madrigal – Marin Constantin,” conducted by Anna Ungureanu, held this morning the impressive concept-event MADRIGAL AT SUNRISE, setting a new attendance record at ZooM Beach, Constanța.

Over 6,500 spectators welcomed the sunrise to the live harmonies of the Madrigal Choir, in a fully immersive experience where the beauty and grace of music intertwined with the grand spectacle of nature—a gift that Madrigal has offered to the seaside public for the third consecutive year, on Romanian Navy Day and the Feast of the Dormition of the Virgin Mary.

Part of SEAS 2025 – Summer Season of Performing Arts (4th edition), MADRIGAL AT SUNRISE offered the audience a deeply emotional experience, balancing between the sacred and the human. The program featured works from diverse cultural spaces—United States, Portugal, Spain, Italy, Latvia, and Romania—woven together into a musical journey in harmony with the Sun.

To ensure optimal participation in such an unconventional time and venue, organizers created two additional access zones for the event. Audiences received personalized wristbands for each of the three dedicated areas to minimize crowding and follow the “sunrise schedule.” Communication with spectators was maintained continuously from July 15, when event details were announced. Free tickets were made available exclusively on Bilete.ro and sold out within just a few days.

In only three editions, MADRIGAL AT SUNRISE has become a Constanța tradition for Romanian Navy Day and the Feast of the Dormition of the Virgin Mary, attracting audiences of all ages—both locals and tourists—who choose to share the magic of the first rays of the Black Sea sunrise together with the Madrigal Choir.

Conductor: Anna Ungureanu | Concept: Emil Pantelimon | Scenography: Vladimir Turturica | Piano: Abel Corban | Light Design: Mircea Mitroi, Ivan Klopov, Ruxandra Ilie | Sound Engineers: Andrei Marin, Alexandru Sprânceană | Sound Technicians: Cristian Loviște, Dan Gheorghe, Laurent Larzilliere | Organization: Leila Popovici

Events continue this weekend at ZooM Beach and on the Constanța Casino promenade, with performances by children from Cantus Mundi choirs alongside established artists.

WEEKEND PROGRAM

Aug 15–17 | Madrigal Gallery | Constanța Casino

Exhibition MARIN CONSTANTIN 100

Visiting hours: 10:00 – 21:00 (last entry 20:30) | Break: 13:00 – 14:00

Aug 15 | 19:00 | ZooM Beach | CANTUS MUNDI FEST | ROCK

Special Guest: Paul Ciuci – Compact

Free entry with reservation | Fully booked

Aug 16 | 19:00 | ZooM Beach | CANTUS MUNDI FEST | FOLKLORE

Special Guests: Ioana Ștefan & Taraf “Frații Cazanoi”

Free entry with reservation | Fully booked

Aug 17 | 20:00 | Constanța Casino Promenade | CANTUS MUNDI GALA

Cantus Mundi Children’s Choirs

Free entry

The seaside events organized by the National Chamber Choir “Madrigal – Marin Constantin” and the National Cantus Mundi Program are part of SEAS – Summer Season of Performing Arts, 4th edition, July–September 2025, Constanța, with the significant support of the Ministry of Culture.