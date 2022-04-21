Madrigal Choir’s Extraordinary Easter Show available to the public across the country

The new Extraordinary Show “Holy Week” of the National Chamber Choir “Madrigal – Marin Constantin” will be available to the public from all over the country on Easter Eve. The audio version will be broadcast exclusively by Europa FM, and the video format will be available on the streamerse.net platform.

The video formula of the “Holy Week” event, enriched by a spectacular scenery, as well as artistic direction and lighting, will be available exclusively on the streamerse.net platform starting Saturday, April 23, at 21.00. Europa FM will broadcast in full the audio format of the concert, taken live from the Hungarian State Theater in Cluj-Napoca on Saturday, April 23, at 19:00 and resuming on Easter Sunday, April 24, at 12:00.

Presented for the first time during the National Easter Tournament (April 13-16, 2022), the Extraordinary Show “Passion Week” took place under the coordination of conductors Anna Ungureanu and Cezar Verlan and under the artistic direction of Emil Pantelimon and enjoyed a warm welcome in Arad , Timișoara, Alba Iulia and Cluj-Napoca, where over 2,500 people applauded him on the open stage.

The show harmonizes the unique sound of the Madrigal Choir with the dramatic intervention of the young actors Corneliu Ulici and Pavel Ulici, who complete the narrative thread of the staging with inserts of sacred texts from the Gospels, emblematic for Holy Week and the Resurrection of the Savior.

Also, hundreds of children from the choirs of the Cantus Mundi National Program sing along with the Madrigal Choir during extremely emotional moments. The concept of the Extraordinary Show “Passion Week” includes a scenery with imposing scenery and a lighting design specially developed to amplify the drama and emotion conveyed to the audience. The direction and script of the Extraordinary Easter Show “Passion Week” are signed by Emil Pantelimon, the musical direction belongs to Anna Ungureanu, the scenography by Vladimir Turturica, and the lighting design is created by Alin Popa.

The show will be available on the streamerse.net platform from April 23, at 21:00, and the cost of an access ticket for the whole family is 49 lei, for 10 days.