Maluma gig at Romexpo in 2022

In 2018, on the first day of the El Carrusel festival, Latin music fans saw Maluma, one of the most appreciated artists of the moment worldwide, for the first time in a concert in Romania. Last summer, in the midst of a pandemic, Maluma released his fifth album, “Papi Juancho,” which could not be performed live.

However, starting in September this year, Maluma has decided to embark on a world tour to promote the new album, which will end next summer. The tour will also arrive in Romania, so Maluma will return to Bucharest in concert, on April 8, 2022, on the occasion of a more special event that will take place in the Romexpo Central Pavilion. The event, presented by Marcel Avram, East European Production and D&D East Entertainment, as well as the whole tour, has a new concept, a round scene in the middle of the concert hall.

Juan Luis Londoño Arias, known as Maluma, is a Colombian artist, who distinguished himself in 2011 with the hit Farandulera, and took his first important step a year later with his debut album called “Magic”. However, the great consecration took place in 2015 with the second album, “Pretty Boy, Dirty Boy”, a material covered with 8 platinum records. Since then, Maluma has become one of the most famous Latin artists, collaborating with Jennifer Lopez, Madonna, Shakira and Ricky Martin, among many others. and at the Latin Grammy Awards gala for Best New Artist. His latest album, Papi Juancho, which will be presented for the first time in Romania, has already been covered with seven platinum records and has entered most of the specialty charts, including the famous Billboard 20.

Tickets are availavle online at www.iabilet.ro and in the Flanco, Metrou Unirii 1, Muzica, IQ BOX, Uman stores and on Selfpay terminals. You can pay online, by card, through Paypal, on the Vodafone or Orange invoice or cash on delivery by Fan Courier.

The Early Bird prices are:

Diamond Circle – Limited Early Bird – 594 lei instead of 691 lei.

General admission – Exclusive Early Bird – 194 lei instead of 292 lei.

After the sold out of the Early Bird tickets for Diamond Circle and general admission, the prices will be: Diamond Circle – 691 lei and General Admission– 292 lei.

A VIP ticket costs 756 lei. The buyers of VIP tickets have access upstairs in a special area with sofas and VIP facilities.

Tickets for the Maluma gig have been put up for sale today, December 21, at 11:00hrs on iabilet.ro.