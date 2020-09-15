Marina Abramović, one of the most important contemporary artists, joins UNFINISHED festival

Artist Marina Abramović will talk about trust at UNFINISHED, the first multidisciplinary festival in Romania. A pioneer in the performing and experimental art, Marina Abramović has explored throughout her career her own physical and mental limits in performances known around the world. At UNFINISHED, the artist will talk about the many facets of trust and their role in art and society.

Concerned about interpersonal relationships and how one person’s influence on another can be lethal, Abramović resisted pain, exhaustion, and danger, in exchange of emotional and spiritual transformations. Performances such as Rhytm 0 (1974), Death Self (1976), Imponderabilia (1977), Rest Energy (1980), Balkan Baroque (1997) and The Artist Is Present (2010) were hosted by major world centers of contemporary art, as MoMA – New York Museum of Modern Art and Venice Art Biennale, where she was also awarded with the Golden Lion for Best Artist in 1997.

The presence of Marina Abramović in the UNFINISHED festival will revolve around the idea of TRUST, which will also be the central theme of this year’s event. Capucine Gros, artistic director of UNFINISHED, explained that “starting from two of the artist’s works, we will have an honest conversation about the meaning of trust and we will explore the relationship between risk and vulnerability in the same context. At the same time, we want to address the issue of the impossibility of separating all aspects of our lives (personal and professional life, mind and body, performance and reality), an essential theme in Marina’s practice, but also for UNFINISHED, which many have discovered only in the last months ”.

The artist will also talk about her latest project, “7 Deaths of Maria Callas”. The production premiered worldwide this month at the Bayerische Staatsoper in Munich and will later embark on a multi-country tour. A project in preparation is also the solo exhibition “After Life” at the Royal Academy in London, which was postponed to 2021. On the occasion of this exhibition, Marina Abramović will become the first female artist in the institution’s 250 year history to occupy the entire gallery space with her work.

The fifth edition of UNFINISHED will take place between September 27 and October 4, 2020, in a new digital platform – [F] OS – created from scratch. Participation in the online event will be based on registration, up to 3500 seats, by filling out the form at the following link: https://bit.ly/unfinished20.