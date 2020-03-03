MARIUSZ DUDA (RIVERSIDE) sends video message to all his Romanian fans

RIVERSIDE, the well-known progressive rock band from Warsaw, returns in concert as part of their latest tour: “With The Sun”, on March 12 at Quantic club in Bucharest. On this occasion, the leader, the vocalist and the bass guitar player, Mariusz Duda, sends to his Romanian fans a video message:



“Hello, guys, this is Mariusz from Riverside. As you probably know we are “With The Sun” tour and we are coming to Romania pretty soon! 12 of March, we are coming to Bucharest at Quantic club. So, please, come. It will be nice!

RIVERSIDE was founded in 2001 by friends Mariusz Duda, Piotr Grudziński, Piotr Kozieradzki and Jacek Melnicki, who shared a love for progressive rock and heavy metal, although Duda, the main lyricist and composer of the band, was originally a fan of electronic, ambient and lots of experimental music, like Radiohead, Massive Attack, Dead Can Dance, Tangerine Dream, and Peter Gabriel.

Riverside can be described as a blend of atmospheric rock and metal elements, resulting in a sound similar to that of Porcupine Tree, The Mars Volta, Opeth, and Dream Theater, while still maintaining an identity of their own. “I put it above everything. I hear it everywhere. It is music that makes me want to enjoy life not only inside the world created in my mind. And it is also because of it that I sometimes appear to be a totally unreal man,” tells Mariusz Duda.

On September 28, 2018, Riverside released their seventh album, and their first without Piotr Grudziński, named: “Wasteland.” and on February 3rd, 2020, Riverside announced that Maciej Meller had joined the band in an official capacity and would be involved in the writing sessions for their eighth album.