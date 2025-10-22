MARIZA, a new concert at the Palace Hall in 2026

A voice that knows no seasons: MARIZA, the Queen of Fado, returns to the Sala Palatului stage, Bucharest, Romania in an event concert promising to be a celebration of femininity, melancholy, and inner strength.

On February 23, 2026, at 8:00 PM, the Romanian audience will once again have the privilege of experiencing the intensity of a show where Portuguese music becomes a total art form — sincere, vibrant, and boundless!

Tickets are available via Early Bird at eventim.ro and iabilet.ro with the following price categories:

VIP 1 – “Terra” | Legendary Experience – 1,000 RON / Early Bird – 500 RON

VIP 2 – “Mundo” | Golden Zone – 588 RON / Early Bird – 294 RON

Cat. 1 – “Rosa Branca” | Diamond Zone – 528 RON / Early Bird – 264 RON

Cat. 2 – “Fado Portugues” | Silver Seats – 488 RON / Early Bird – 244 RON

Cat. 3 – “Primavera” | Platinum Harmony – 428 RON / Early Bird – 214 RON

Cat. 4 – “Chuva” | Evergreen Spirit – 388 RON / Early Bird – 194 RON

Eventim | iAbilet

For the Romanian audience, meeting Mariza has already become an ongoing story — each return has sparked applause, tears, and gratitude. In 2026, the concert will write a new chapter in this special connection, at a time of year when spring gently knocks at the door, bringing with it the promise of renewal and beauty.

Mariza is not just a voice. She is a sonic universe. She is Lisbon itself — with its longing, the light over the Tagus River, the poetry that transforms pain into art. And on February 23, 2026, at Sala Palatului, this universe will once again open to the Romanian public.

For over two decades, Mariza has been regarded as the living symbol of contemporary Portugal, carrying in her voice not only Lisbon’s saudade but also the courage to transform fado into a universal language.

“Fado is not about sadness. It is about truth. Sometimes the truth hurts, other times it frees you. I do not sing to console, but to awaken. Bucharest has always listened with an open heart — and that is why I return. Capricious? Maybe. But only because I love perfection when it comes to emotion,” said Mariza.