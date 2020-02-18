Mariza to be accompanied by five instrumentalists

Mariza gig due in Bucharest on March 7 will be accompanied by Luis Guerreiro (Portuguese traditional guitar), Carlos Ferreira (acoustic guitar), Adriano Alves (bass), Joao Freitas (percussion) and Joao Frade (accordion).

The renowned fado singer is expected to return for a new show in Bucharest at Sala Palatului. At the same time, the artist will release a new studio album, German Quality Entertainment reported. Therefore, her Romanian fans will be able to hear the new songs, for the first time, at this coming concert.

The gig will start at 7 p.m., with the public access available as of 6 p.m.

“It’s extraordinary! Since I have come to Romania the first time I have kept on trying to explain that! Then, I noticed we have so much in common, not only the feeling of DOR (e.n. the well known Romanian word for longing), but also our languages have so much in common, your lifestyle is similar to the Portuguese one. So, as I walked down the streets to feel Bucharest’s beat, I thought: I could say I am Lisbon! I could live very well and naturally here, I felt like home!,” Mariza told an interview to Radiotopic.

Tickets for the March 2020 concert have been put up for sale in the iabilet.ro network and at eventim.ro. The prices range from RON 99, RON 149 to RON 199.

Born on December 16, 1973 in Mozambique and raised in Portugal, Mariza has received numerous awards and won the BBC prize for “the Best European Artist”. She also has multiple nominations for the Grammy Awards.