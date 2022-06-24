Mariza to be back in Romania in 2023 for a gig on Women’s International Day

The iconic star of fado music, MARIZA, returns in concert, in Romania, with new love songs, on March 8, 2023, at the Palace Hall (Sala Palatului), starting at 20.00, to celebrate with her music lovers the most 2 decades of record career and unforgettable sound travels.

The event is organized by MALL4ART in partnership with German Quality Entertainment.

Tickets are put up for sale on iabilet.ro, for the following price categories:



VIP – RON 240;

First category – RON 180;

Second category- RON 130.

In the last 20 years, MARIZA has transformed from a local phenomenon, known only to a small circle of admirers in Lisbon, into one of the most appreciated and best-selling stars of the international music circuit.

Thus, recently, the Portuguese star celebrated the twentieth anniversary of his career and the 100th anniversary of the birth of the late Amália Rodrigues, with her first complete album of classic songs, released in the US on January 29, 2021, by NONESUCH / WARNER BROS RECORDS. Mariza and Rodrigues have a lot in common, beyond their origin. With her appearances on the world’s most imposing stages, Mariza overwhelmed the international audience at the beginning of this century, just as Rodrigues did in the 1950s and 1960s. And thanks to her albums so appreciated by critics and due to the totally surprising musical collaborations, Mariza developed and cultivated fado sounds, just as Rodrigues did in the ’60s and’ 70s.

Moreover, MARIZA became the most famous ambassador of Portuguese music in the 21st century, as Rodrigues had been in the 20th century. “For me, singing is the most direct form of artistic expression, and fado could be the most open style of interpretation I’ve ever heard. I will never forget when I started listening to fado in Lisbon – it went straight to my heart and I went to listen more every night. The vibrant sound of Mariza’s voice and her entire presence, designates her as the main fado singer today, and a major international star,” said world-renowned opera singer Renee Fleming.