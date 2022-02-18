Mărțișor Fair “Revive Tradition” soon in Bucharest

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

During February 21-26, 28 from 10:00 a.m. to 17.00 p.m. , Învie Tradiția is waiting visitors with a collection of handmade martisoare/trinkets made by folk craftsmen. The models are varied and representative for all geographical areas of the country.

Invie Traditia/Revive Tradition supports and encourages centuries-old crafts, born in the village, that are part of Romania’s riches and cultural heritage.

The authenticity and uniqueness of these works of art made by the hands of folk craftsmen are given by the original and different techniques from area to area, the decorative motifs used, the chromatic palette and materials used, their quality and elegance.

More details about the project mission can be found on the organizer’s website.

Trinkets can be also found online.

Martisor is a Romanian folk tradition celebrating the coming of spring.